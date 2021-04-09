He stole more than $ 120,000 in gift cards at Walmart for fake girlfriend, according to prosecutors

Entrance of a Walmart / Getty store

A Walmart employee stole more than $ 123,000 worth of gift cards to share with an alleged woman he never actually met in person, according to federal prosecutors.

Kenneth Werkau, 63, is now accused of activating gift cards at a Moundsville, West Virginia store from September 2019 to January 2020, without having paid for them.

In a news release the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said the man now faces three federal wire fraud charges.

The alleged thefts and what is behind

Werkau was a Walmart employee when he was charged with activating OneVanilla MasterCard and XBox prepaid gift cards. He “entered in the registry that the stolen cards were purchased in cash, when in reality the defendant did not put cash in the registry,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Werkau stole $ 123,775 worth of gift cards and sent information to use by text message to someone identified as “Paulina” who he met only online.

“They actually scammed him, he believed the person was real,” said Lt. Steve Kosek of the Moundsville Police Department. The person sent a female image and asked for the gift cards.

Werkau was caught “red handed” and unpaid gift cards, the station reported. He was fired from his job in January 2020, according to local station OMCV.

Now man could spend up to 20 years in prison and face up to $ 250,000 in fines if convicted of all three charges he faces. Werkau did not respond to a request for comment and it is unknown if he has a lawyer.

You may also like:

Gift card section of a store. (Photo: Richard Levine / Corbis via Getty Images)

Another scam at Walmart

Read more

But this is not the only scam that has involved Walmart recently.

A Hispanic woman who worked in the electronics section of Walmart in Salem, Massachusetts, is charged with nine counts of identity fraud and seven counts of theft after using the personal information of at least nine people.

Yanelkis Rodríguez, 27, worked for a telephone provider company, which is hired by Walmart’s corporate offices.

Police said Rodriguez opened accounts for new phones, usually iPhones, and activated them with fraudulent names before taking them out of the store.

Each account was opened in the name of someone from a different state with no relation to Rodríguez, according to police. The woman is also accused of using credit card information and running credit reports on victims. Rodríguez was using a website developed to sell personal and bank account information.

The total theft under what investigators call an embezzlement scheme was more than $ 15,000, police said.

Detective Joshua Dempsey identified nine victims, who were fraudulently charged for purchases of phones and phone plans. Dempsey issued the arrest warrant after receiving a report of possible embezzlement or theft on January 22 from a third-party vendor at Walmart on North Broadway.

VIDEO | The world’s most extravagant underwear