“He stole a Champions League from his club and his fans”

Lothar Matthäus He does not forgive Pep Guardiola for not being able to reach a Champions League final in the three years he was directing Bayern Munich. The winner of the Golden Ball In 1990, a German football legend harshly criticized the Spanish coach for his approach to the final in which Manchester City perished against Tuchel’s Chelsea.

“With his line-up he stole the Champions League from the club and the fans and he has to rightly listen to the harsh criticism that comes from all sides,” he explained Matthäus in the column that the former German footballer has in Sky Germany. But that was not the only thing.

The legend of Bayern Munich, Inter or the German team also speculated with the possible dismissal of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, a club in which it has not been able to lift a Champions League, a great goal of the citizen entity. “I’m sure there will be internal discussions about his continuity and the players will doubt him from that final,” he said.

«How can you play without a defensive midfielder in the most important game in the club’s history, which was in almost every game of the season, which ensures balance and gives all the players the necessary security? He presented an imaginative wit at the worst possible moment, so he deserved to lose, “he concluded.