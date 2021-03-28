He still loves her! Miley Cyrus wrote an emotional letter to Hannah Montana | INSTAGRAM

We cannot deny that one of the endearing series that marked our childhood was Hanna Montana, the more than fun series of Disney starring the iconic Miley Cyrus, who showed us that dreams can be fulfilled, as well as how difficult it is to be a star in music.

And it is that, come on, who did not dream of becoming a musical superstar?, this charming and comical production managed to capture the best of both worlds, and it has turned out to be unforgettable for the audience.

Like us, Miley Cyrus remembered with great affection one of the most emblematic characters of the children’s television With a special letter, which wholesale captivated people on social networks and more than one surely dropped tears.

You may also be interested: On the verge of censorship, Miley Cyrus is shown in a relaxing bath

Now, 15 years after its premiere, the famous daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus She decided to celebrate in the most incredible way possible, since she wrote a letter in her own hand to the character that launched her to world stardom, on a beautiful sheet decorated with the name of the famous character.

“Hi Hannah, it’s been a while. 15 years to be exact since I first swept those blonde bangs across my forehead in the best attempt to hide my identity. Then I put on a vomit pink plush robe with a dazzling HM over it. (heart).”

“I didn’t know then … that’s where you would live forever. Not only in mine, but in millions of people around the world,” the famous American began with her emotional writing.

That’s how Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Hannah Montana in its 15th anniversary and she assured that, at some point in her life, Hannah and she were the same person, we even realized it ourselves.

Although you are considered an “alter ego”, there was actually a moment in the celebrity’s life when Hanna had more of Miley’s own identity than herself, this is also mentioned in the letter.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In addition, he recalled that he lived hard moments in his life while he was part of the cast of the children’s series, in this way he expressed it: “We have shared many firsts. Many durations. Up. Down. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy, the father. from my dad while filming an early episode of season 1. “

He continued with his writing stating that he wanted to hold out long enough to reach the premiere on March 24, however, it happened on February 28 and got to see the commercial that aired during “High School Musical”, which according to him was one of the proudest moments of his life, ending with this story with the phrase: “My heart was broken but satisfied to know that I could bear his name with my parents through each credit”.

It was thus that the talented singer recalled how she grew up with Hannah Montana and how both lived adolescence together, in the company of the faithful audience: “I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years. Shamefully I started my period with a pair of pants White capris, of course, the day a ‘cute boy’ joined the cast and was asked to have lunch with me. Instead, I spent it in the bathroom with my mother sobbing and struggling to find a new pair of jeans. ”.

You may also be interested in: Pink armpits, Bad Bunny dyes the same as Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus

Cyrus concluded the emotional letter expressing his complete love to the pop superstar and thanking all the people who made the successful children’s show possible: “Not a day goes by that I forgot where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room. full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And they did. They gave me to you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley, “he concluded.

Undoubtedly, the tender letter completely fell in love with all its more than faithful fans who, like us, got a little rubbish in their eyes when they read the beautiful words that the singer dedicated to our child idol.