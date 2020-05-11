The economic crisis that we are currently facing has affected the lives of thousands of people; There are those who have had to close their businesses for a couple of months, and there are those who, despite wanting to stay safe, are forced to go out on the streets daily to try to earn a living by working.

Unfortunately, things do not end there, as there are thousands of people who do not even have a roof to spend their nights, making them the most vulnerable to catching it.

A couple of days ago the story of Daniel and his 10-year-old son went viral after being broadcast by a local Argentine media. Daniel, a 54-year-old man, had lost his job as a bricklayer and electrician due to the crisis and had also been unfairly expelled from the hotel where he lived with his son, leaving them abandoned on the streets of the city.

When his story was found by the El Trece channel, Daniel pleaded with all Argentines to show solidarity with him, because in reality the only thing he seeks is to protect his 10-year-old son.

“I only ask God that nothing happens to him, I ask everyone to remember their neighbor, because life has many twists and turns. Despite everything I am a great father, I teach my son dignity and principles. ” Daniel commented.

His sad story does not end there, because in addition to having lost his job and no longer have a roof to spend the nights, Daniel lost his wife a couple of months ago, making his hope of getting ahead come even lower .

“Since the crisis began, I have been on the street, for 180 days they couldn’t kick me out of the hotel, but they did kick me out anyway. The padlock was on and I lost everything. We are exposed to everything. We lack everything. One day my son and I went to a shelter and they stole even his backpack with his supplies. Luckily we were dressed and we were left with only those clothes, otherwise we would have been cold ” – added Daniel

Thanks to the dissemination and impact of their story, Daniel and his son have received the support of many people who have offered to share food, food, clothing and personal hygiene items with them.

In addition, a chain of hotels in his city offered him to stay there, as the situation recovers a little, so Daniel could not be more grateful for the solidarity and affection he has received from the people.

“For me to get a job and for social assistance to be given to someone who may need it. Luckily I have two arms, two legs and a thinking head. For society I will be a little old to work, but I have a lot of experience. ” – He commented.

In addition to all the support he has received, Daniel is now participating in a fundraising campaign thanks to a woman who knew his story and shared it on the Internet. With this campaign it is hoped that this beautiful family can receive donations and start a better life.

Given how popular its history became, the Argentine Government undertook the Federal Council for Social Development to generate social policies that work against the country’s poverty and in turn create opportunities for those who are affected.

“Something like this had to happen for action to really be taken on this issue. I know that Argentina is supportive, but sometimes it forgets a little. I said it, the one who is above must never forget that one day he may become below. ”

Just like Daniel, there are thousands of people who need help, please show solidarity with them and share a little of what you have with those who need it most. Don’t forget to share this article to help families in these situations.