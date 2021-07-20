He started playing before he was born

In the world of sports we find countless cases of elite players who have chosen the path of their parents. Even of sons or daughters who have played with their parents. But… Have we known so far any story of a daughter who, without being born, has played on the same team as her mother?

The CV JAV Olmpico defends the title this season, after winning the last Super League. He will do it with the receiver with the most projection in Spanish women’s volleyball: Julia de Paula. Daughter of Marcos Dreyer – coach of Voley Palma – and Patricia de Paula, Julia has volleyball in her blood: “From my parents I have gotten many fights [risas], but at the same time they have marked me a lot when it comes to training as a player “, she proudly affirms. This season, at just 16 years old, I defended the colors of the Olympico after completing her training at the Permanent Concentration of Soria, where she remained in quality of loan But when the campaign begins, something will tell Julia that it is not the first time that she has experienced an official match with the new jersey … or at least not consciously.

To understand this story, we must go back to 2004. We also change the protagonist. From Julia to her mother: Patricia. A story that, like almost all those that deserve to be told, happens practically by chance. And is that Julia, born in 2005, was already playing with the Olmpico before seeing the light: “We could say that it will be a revival”, admits her mother. He did it in the middle of the gestation process in her comfortable womb., player at that time of the Gran Canaria team.

Patricia had left Albacete to accompany her husband Marcos, who in 2004 stayed at the Jusn Canarias. Her idea was to take a sports break and focus on her motherhood. But volleyball doesn’t stop overnight. As long as he was on tape or not, he got rid of the bug in the preseason at the Hotel Cantur. In one of those training sessions -friendly match against Olmpico-, the interest of Juan Manuel Campos, president of the rival team, aroused. “He called me and told me to play with them. I made it clear to him that my intention was to get pregnant, but we agreed that he would quit when that time came.“, he exposes. The weeks passed and, meanwhile, Patricia -with 31 years- continued to contribute her veteran and talent to the Olympian. Even longer than expected …, and than agreed!

Nobody better than a mother to explain her own story: “There came a time when I had a little belly. The girls on the bench were hallucinating when they saw me jump for the balls. I felt good physically and I was not afraid to play”, admits. With Julia in her womb, already four months pregnant, her mother came to play the derby of the moment, precisely against the all-powerful Hotel Cantur: “Until the last moment we were evaluating whether or not I did it, but I did not feel pain and the doctors told me not to be in danger.“.

That afternoon the Olympian played with one more player and Julia, without being aware, enjoyed her first derby on a track. 16 years later, Patricia sees her daughter’s dream come true, but also her own: “I can’t describe the pride I feel. It’s so nice to see that he’s going to play for the same team that I played for when I was in my womb …”, she admits excitedly. Patricia went as far as she could and, as a pact with Campos, she later left the team and traveled to her native Brazil to give birth.

But the Olympian continued to compete in the league. The club made a move in marking and signed Rebeca Kruse to fill Patricia’s maternity leave. The Galician also announced the good news while on the island. In case two pregnancies sound like little, Noemi Moreno also stayed on tape that same season: “I used to say that if someone wanted to get pregnant, they would come to the Olympics”, admits the president with a laugh..

“I come with the aim of playing. Probably not as much as I would like, but wanting to improve a lot, to learn from all my teammates and the technical body and to grow as a person and in sports in this club “, Julia, the young recipient, now reviews. She played before she was born, that’s nothing.

A season to dream

Julia’s debut coincides with a historic season for CV JAV Olmpico. The Gran Canaria goal is to fight for the three national titles -Liga Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espaa- and, in addition, to dream in the Champions League, where the first rival will be the Croatian Mladost Zagreb (first leg at home between the September 21 and 23, back out between September 28 and 30). Juan Manuel Campos speaks clearly in that sense: “This is the biggest project that has been done in the last 20 years in national volleyball. I’m not hiding, we have a great team,” he sentenced.

