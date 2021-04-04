He started it and wants to finish it: Conte is on track to break Juventus’ streak

For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus has imposed a dictatorship in Serie A thanks to its high effectiveness in the game. The supremacy seemed that it would continue one more year with the Pirlo – Cristiano Ronaldo duo, until Antonio Conte He went out to get in the way.

In the 2011-12 season, Conte himself kicked off the dictatorial regime of Juventus in Italy. He was the coach of the champion team that that time had Andrea Pirlo as the midfield driver, just arrived from AC Milan.

Nine years later, in which Allegri and Sarri continued the work that Antonio started, Inter are ready to put an end to the streak. After their victory this Saturday against Bologna, they reached 68 points in 28 games played.

They still have 10 games left to complete the championship, but for now they beat AC Milan by 8 points, Atalanta by 10 and Juventus by 12. And they have one game less than the Milanists and Bergamo.

Nine league wins in a row and just look at what that means to Antonio Conte and his players. Eight points clear… they can smell the Scudetto

Conte found his way in 2021

After the painful early elimination in the UEFA Champions League, in the Group Stage, the squad met and agreed to put all the focus on winning Serie A. By 2021 the attitude of the players changed, as well as the way in which they were played. that Conte makes his decisions.

Now he seems to have a left arm to change his idea when the team requires it. Eriksen was reborn and took over the midfield with Barella. And on the offensive front, the production of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez is impressive.

In the one-to-one match, they scorned Juventus (2-0) and AC Milan (0-3). On the horizon is visiting Napoli, receiving Roma and closing against Juventus at home.