He stabbed his wife 300 times for believing she was unfaithful to him

Thousands of women around the world live a real torment every day next to their partners, and all because of jealousy and the insecurities of these when believing that they are victims of some infidelity.

At times, this situation can have fatal consequences, thus claiming the lives of innocent women who all they did was not be able to break the bond with the person who apparently loved them.

That’s what happened to him to a British woman named Paula Leather, 56, who was murdered by her husband, George Leather, 60, in November last year after he branded her unfaithful.

According to media from that country, on the day of the tragedy, Paula and her husband had a strong discussion; Suddenly, the man hit her and knocked her to the ground. Later, he went to the kitchen for a knife and with this he began to stab her until the weapon broke; He did the same with up to 3 knives.

Total, the woman lost her life after receiving 300 stab wounds in different parts of the body, 100 of these in the face and head.

“The injuries inflicted were so serious and extensive that, although the defendant indicated that he had killed his wife, the formal identification process could only be confirmed by the presence of a tattoo that Paula Leather had and also by a watch that she used ”, declared the prosecutor in charge of the case.

In addition, George declared, without any shame, that after attacking his wife, he took a bath, put the bloody clothes in the laundry basket and then spoke to his brother on the phone to tell him what had happened.

For this situation, the man has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment.

