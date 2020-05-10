Sunday May 10, 2020

The Danish footballer arrived in Italy a little more than a month before the pandemic explosion in that country, so his situation gradually became more complicated. He had nowhere to go to confinement, so he had no choice but to stay at the Inter sports center.

Christian Eriksen’s story could be classified as one of the unexpected effects of the coronavirus. The talented Danish midfielder signed for Inter Milan in the European winter market, but his settlement was not enough, since just over a month after landing in Italy, the player had to shut himself up due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Thus, just as the same footballer related to Gazzetta Dello Sport, he had to find alternatives to pass the mandatory confinement. “I didn’t know where to go, and at one point I thought about sleeping 14 days on the sofa of Lukaku or Young, my teammates. But they have a family and I had to do it in a different way. So I settled on the club premises, with five staff members and a cook, “Eriksen said.

The days passed, and the language barrier was another problem for the player in his attempt to adjust to this new life in Italy. On one occasion, Eriksen went for a walk on the street in ignorance of the rules of social distancing, being arrested by the police. “It was embarrassing, because I still don’t speak Italian well and I didn’t know what to do and what not to do. With all the free time we had, nothing could be done. ”

The Danish, who came from Tottenham, found his space in the parking lot of the Appiano Gentile sports center to be able to continue with his practices and physical preparations, running “35 meters forward and 35 meters backward,” he said in the interview.

It is worth mentioning that Inter Milan, where Eriksen militates and shares a campus with Chilean Alexis Sánchez, resumed face-to-face practices last Friday, pending official confirmation from the Italian government authorities about the possible date of return. Series A.