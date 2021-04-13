Philonise Floyd has testified this Monday on the eleventh day of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of the death of his older brother, George Floyd. Philonise has talked about who George was as a person and the memories they shared in their childhood and adolescence.

He was especially moved and broke down when he was shown a photo of his brother and his mother, who passed away in May 2018. “At the funeral, he didn’t want to leave the coffin. I was kissing him the whole time, “recalled Philonise, which she claimed was the last time she saw her brother alive. “He showed us how to treat our mother, how to respect it ”, he affirmed

Floyd, 39, has explained that the family moved to Houston from North Carolina when they were young and that they lived in a modest Third Ward neighborhood. As an older brother, George cared for his siblings and “was a great leader at home.” “George used to make the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches. He always made sure his siblings had a sandwich and clothes for school, “he said.

Philonise has also recalled that when they were children they enjoyed playing video games together and that his brother was passionate about sports and that he excelled at basketball.

Tension and protests in Minneapolis after the death of Daunte Wright

The trial for the death of George Floyd is unfolding under a climate of tension after the recent death of a black man as a result of a police shooting. This situation has led the state of Minnesota to order the deployment of 500 National Guard reservists in the face of protests in recent hours.

Local television images have shown National Guard troops deployed in Brooklyn Center, a city northwest of Minneapolis, where African-American Daunte Wright was killed Sunday by police.

The soldiers were stationed in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, which Sunday night through Monday was attacked with stones and other objects in riots over Wright’s death.

To Wright, 20, he was “accidentally” shot by a white agent a traffic stop, explained Tim Ganno, the Brooklyn Center police chief.

According to Ganno, the police I wanted to use a stun gun known as a ‘taser’ to immobilize Wright, but he got confused and fired a bullet with his firearm that ended the man’s life.