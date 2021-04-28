He should have been with Luis Rey before Luis Miguel, reveals actress | Instagram

In the midst of all the controversy surrounding the singer Luis Miguel and his family, after the launch of the second season of the Netflix series, more secrets are coming to light, it was a woman, a Mexican artist that father and son would have shared.

The supposed woman who assures that Luis Miguel and his father shared between 1985 and 1986 was the artist, April Campillo, same that before leaving this world would reveal details of his secret relationship with the “Puerto Rican” and his family.

Campillo, who lost his life after fighting a severe illness a few years ago would confess that he was always in love with “Sun of Mexico“, but to get to him, all the young women had to first pass through the arms of Luis Rey, whom he described, it was like the singer’s” customs “.

More than anything I loved Luis Miguel, but you had to go through customs because of the father because if not, he would not let you arrive, he said.

All the women who walked with Luis Miguel first passed through the father and those who did not, he ran them himself … I had control of all the phones, he revealed in a last 2016 interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Campillo, came to the lives of the Gallego Basteri during the years when the mother of the music star, Marcela Basteri, would have disappeared, in the same way, he reiterated that Luis Rey “was a very destructive man,” he said.

The actress, who was born in 1958, never took off in her career since she always refused to talk about her relationship with the famous singer and her father, Luis Miguel and Luis Rey, so the press would close the doors.

They assure that the relationship of this Mexican actress and singer was always kept under anonymous writing, it is now that the loving and professional life of the interpreter of “La Media Vuelta” is at the target of the controversy that the controversial interview has returned to take great relevance.

April Campillo, would have lost her life in March 2017, being a victim of cancer, her relatives say, she always waited for an apology from “Micky”, but this never came despite the fact that she helped him financially in the 80s, they would reveal .

He didn’t act like a gentleman while he was with my mom. She always supported him financially in everything and morally, I would like him to come and ask for forgiveness “, revealed his son Michel during the funeral of the histrionic.

This was his relationship with Luis Miguel

Abril and the main character of the Netflix series, Luis Miguel, started a relationship after Abril was with Luis Rey, at the end of the eighties, at that time, Luis Miguel was already more than 20 years old and had a lot of experience with women and bigger than him like Lucía Méndez.

It was a relationship in stages but I did live 24 hours with him (Luis Miguel), it was from how I comb my hair, that I wear … the actress would later reveal.

Both lived in Spain, the United States and Mexico, and apparently, April was far from obtaining benefits, “I lived there with pure courage, I left putting my savings,” he commented.

At one point, the relationship became complicated and even uncomfortable, particularly for Luis Rey, since the Mexican came to learn of various secrets of their family, Luis Rey always “told his own version of things and accommodated them to his convenience, it assured. “

Among other details, Campillo assured that Luis Rey passed off his first-born child as someone younger, until today, it is no longer a secret for anyone that the supposed “divo de México” was born in Puerto Rico, but according to Campillo, the supposedly born in 1970 “has an apocryphal birth certificate”

This would indicate that Luis Rey would also have lied about Luis Miguel’s date of birth and could be older than he says.

It was all a plan orchestrated by Luis Gallego Sánchez, (the singer’s father) who always wanted to make him look younger than he was, on the other hand, he also points out that Luis Rey had in his possession documents that said he was younger. “The guy was crazy,” he said.

The last days of April Campillo would have been very difficult with his condition, the lack of employment, versions say, he asked the interpreter for help but never had an answer.

Many do not doubt that the artist would take many more things to the grave, however, before her departure, she gave an interview to the entertainment journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante and this is what she revealed.