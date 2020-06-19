An officer of Argentine National Gendarmerie he was arrested in the town of Federal, in the province of Between rivers, after star in a chase, collide with a motorbike in which a pregnant woman and her partner were riding and shoot at the policemen who came to arrest him.

The event occurred on Tuesday night in that town in the north of Entre Ríos, where the 23-year-old was arrested. who serves as an officer with the rank of junior lieutenant of the federal force.

Sources of the investigation assured local media that It all started when a call to the police emergency telephone number alerted to screams coming from an apartment on Calle Urquiza., east of the city, so a mobile from the local police station went to the place.

Upon arrival, the policemen observed inside the house a man who was « out of his mind » and that he went outside to make shots in the air.

When the officers tried to stop him, the man got into his gray Volkswagen Polo vehicle and fled through different streets of the city. First a motorcycle collided with a pregnant woman and her husband, at the intersection of Calle Urquiza and Avenida Perón, and then continued her flight until she fired at least two shots at the motorized police officers.

Minutes later, He starred in different traffic accidents on the same Perón avenue and ended the escape when he collided with concrete remains that were at the intersection of Calle 25 de Mayo and Echagüe.

At the moment of being arrested, the man he was wearing the Gendarmerie vest and I was with the regulatory weapon, a 9 millimeter Berretta « Ready to fire » and an « important quantity of cartridges of the same caliber », as explained by the provincial police.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor on duty, Susana Iruzun, ordered the hijacking of the car. In turn, the detainee underwent the dermotest and a search was carried out in his apartment.

The young man, who was originally transferred to the local hospital, He remains detained at the Federal Police Headquarters.

For his part, one of the police officers filed a judicial complaint for threats by the detainee.

Last Wednesday another gendarme was in the news for an unfortunate action: in the midst of quarantine and with a councilor of the missionary town of San Pedro, a force officer was detained by park rangers when he was hunting illegally in the Yabotí Biosphere Reserve with another man.

To the two detainees They were kidnapped by a 4×4 truck with which they had arrived at the scene, in addition to a rifle, 3 shotguns (12-millimeter, 20-millimeter, and 16-millimeter caliber) and cartridges. Also, in their possession were found a prey charged with peccary, two with paca, two specimens from urú and one from yacu-poi, wild birds that are endangered.

Last night, according to ., three gendarmes were arrested for the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that occurred on Wednesday night in the Rivadavia neighborhood, close to Villa 1-11-14 in Bajo Flores. According to versions originated by the Gendarmerie, the young man had tried to rob a woman from the area along with a group of criminals. After hiding behind him, he faced shots with the troops. However, Justice has doubts. The cash they were available to the judge of the case, Alejandra Aillaud, who will investigate them today. Their weapons were seized at the scene.