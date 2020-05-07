Guitar hero As a saga, it may not go through its best moment, although it has left a indelible memory in the memory of millions of players. At the time it turned out to be a very innovative proposal within the musical titles for console, dominated until then by dance rugs. With several installments behind us, we could find from games based on a specific group such as Queen, Metallica or green Day, going through a compilation of very popular themes in their numbered installments.

Although the saga has not received more games in a few years, in the middle of 2020 Guitar Hero tournaments are still being organized in which real experts participate. Twitch, among other video platforms, have become ideal places to go to see how well their fans continue to perform in front of the guitar.

Through The Fire and Flames It is, without a doubt, the song that continues to crown the list of most difficult songs in Guitar Hero. A subject that for many is complicated to rage due to its speed, devilish solos and a rhythm that requires 200% concentration. It is not the chaos of GHAddict, a regular user of Guitar Hero who has shown that for him the song that launched the popularity of the Dragonforce group is a piece of cake.

Achieving 100% in this song and at a total speed of 165% seems like a feat within the reach of very few, but that for William Fox (GHAddict’s real name) is a complete child’s play. Not only did he complete the test with amazing ability, but he also played with certain handicaps, such as answer the chat at the same time or even resisting the urge to go to the bathroom. There is nothing. Final score? In addition to achieving 100%, William finished the topic with a total of 970,000 points and up to 3,722 notes without error. The video is as stressful as it is hypnotic.