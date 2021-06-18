He served the country, was deported more than a decade ago and now he returned at the age of 77.

Army Veteran Andrés de León, 77 years old, returned to California on Thursday after living deported for almost 11 years in Tijuana, Mexico.

Andy, as deported veterans know him, walked through the San Ysidro gate with documentation that granted him an exception to Title 42 for humanitarian reasons as a vulnerable person due to illness, inadequate medical care in Mexico and for having been the victim of robberies, Lawyer Ian Seruelo, who managed the humanitarian permit, told ..

A few days ago he went to take a covid-19 arrest test before crossing into California and now he has passed with his negative results.

Robert Vivar, from the Unified Deported Veterans organization, who took the initiative to request humanitarian permission for De León, added that a request for pardon was also sent to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to condemn the charges for which De León was deported to Mexico in 2010.

De León suffers from type 2 diabetes, has experienced mental problems, and loses his sight and hearing. The deported ex-soldiers managed to get Andy to receive a pension from the Veterans Administration in Tijuana a few years ago, but in that Mexican city they often robbed him.

“I’m already old and I don’t know how to use the bank teller machine. Then there were people who helped me get some of my money, but they emptied my account “said the veteran.

De León was the oldest deported veteran in Tijuana so far. He was born in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas in December 1943 and crossed the border with his parents at the age of 12 to live in Madera, California.

After finishing high school, he volunteered to go to war in Vietnam in 1967, although he was only sent to what was then West Germany between 1968 and 1969. He then spent 18 months in Washington state.

The veteran, from the Army’s Third Armored Company, was honorably discharged in 1971.

In 2001 when his mother passed away, Andy fell into depression and used alcohol and then also drugs. The day he was arrested, he was accused of possession of a small dose of drugs, he was sent to a detention center and then to Tijuana.

“Actually, I never felt like I was from Tijuana. I didn’t find myself while I was in Mexico, ”he said.

Vivar said the Veterans Administration will help De León get the proper medical care he needs.

Andy told . that he wants to go to Madera soon to see his father, Andrés Hipólito de León, who is now 98 years old.

“I have missed everyone in my family, but first, when I can, I will go see my dad and then my other relatives in Madera, Fresno, San Francisco; I have family in many places in California ”, commented De León