Finally what has already been seen coming from the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ has been confirmed, the return of one of the best bounty hunters in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, so this news has not gone unnoticed by fans, nor by the most emblematic actors of this universe, it is for this reason that Mark Hamill spoke of the return of Boba Fett.

For many, Boba Fett is the most overrated character in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, Since despite being considered the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, the way he allegedly lost his life in ‘Return of the Jedi’ is one of the dumbest deaths in this universe, yet he will now have the opportunity to redeem yourself.

As we will remember, Boba Fett was thrown into the Sarlacc pit after Han Solo inadvertently hit his Jet Pack, reason why it was thought that the bounty hunter was in the stomach of this monster, but it seems that he managed to escape, so now he will face Din Djarin to demonstrate once and for all who is the best bounty hunter in this universe.

That is why the portal, ET interviewed Mark Hamill to ask his opinion about the return of this character and the actor was as surprised as the fans by the news. “I thought I had a decade to digest at this point, but there are so many paths that can be followed and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are the right people for the job. They know it better than I do, ”said the actor.

Despite having played one of the most iconic characters in the series, the actor doesn’t keep up to date on what’s going on around this universe, Since Hamill explained that “fans come up to me and ask me these questions and I have no idea what they are talking about,” however, he has started to watch the Din Djarin series, “My son told me he had to see The Mandalorian and I think it’s great that they were able to maintain such a minimalist style with the characters and the story, “said Hamill.

This is how Mark Hamill talked about Boba Fett and although he is not sure how the bounty hunter could have survived the Sarlacc, he has no doubt that Favreau and Filoni will give him a good explanation that will satisfy the fans, meanwhile, we can only wait for the premiere of ‘ The Mandalorian 2 ‘that will take place during the month of October.