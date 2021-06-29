He saves his 7-year-old sister in Durango pond, but she drowns

DURANGO

After rescuing her 7-year-old sister, a 13-year-old girl drowned in a pond in the town of El Conejo in the municipality of Durango.

It was around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday when the family was in a place having fun, when the deceased realized that her sister fell into the pond.

The 13-year-old girl entered to save her sister, bringing the youngest to the surface.

After the report, he arrived at the Municipal Civil Protection place to rescue the lifeless body of the 13-year-old girl.

Personnel from the Durango General Prosecutor’s Office also attended for the corresponding procedures and order the Public Ministry to transfer the body to the amphitheater of the state agency for the autopsy of the law.

jcs