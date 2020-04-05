The Mexican singer and youtuber, Mario Baptist, is pointed out by four young people from Guadalajara – three minors – of having induced them to consume drugs and request oral sex.

In a shocking testimony, those involved described how they met the famous man, who with the promise of giving them a job in a video clip, took them to Acapulco using false credentials.

Once in the Mexican tourist destination, Bautista insisted that they put on a bathing suit and took them to a party, where in addition to using drugs, he asked them for sexual favors.

“He said to me,‘ how good are you at giving me an oral? ‘”, declared one of the young women.

The girls’ lawyer assured that actions have already been carried out against Bautista for the crime of corruption of minors and they hope that the authorities will continue the process.

Many fans of the artist have expressed annoyance at the accusations and have published videos in which the girls are seen returning annoyed from Acapulco because Mario Bautista “did not pay them the ticket” back and left them “lying around.”

Bautista limited himself to publishing a brief statement in which he denied the accusations, but gave no further details.

