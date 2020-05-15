Dominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha surprised all her fans by confessing her feelings towards the Puerto Rican singer. She will leave you shocked!

Natti nastaha She is considered one of the Latin artists with the most followers on social networks, her extraordinary voice, her statuesque body, her potential talent and her unmatched beauty have been the factors that led her to reach the peak of popularity.

However, the famous artist has also been the target of strong criticism, either for sharing charming and provocative postcards on her website as the alleged love affairs she has had with some celebrities.

On this occasion, we will talk about the alleged romance he has with the reggeton singer Daddy Yankee. After several months of keeping the public in suspense, the reggaeton singer Natti Natasha he dared to confess his feelings with the interpreter of “Calmly”, “Que tire pa’ lante “.

And it is that the rumors were further emphasized that there is or is not a romance between young people, when Daddy He shared on his Instagram account a video of the beautiful Natti dancing in a very provocative way the musical theme “Tire pa’ lante ”.

So the beautiful Dominican, took advantage of the Puerto Rican’s birthday to confess the whole truth in front of everyone.

“When I gave up on my career because of the many problems I went through in silence, this man who comes here and who sometimes fans imagine what he is not, opened the doors for me again, both professionally and personally, and made me feel part of his family ”, expressed the singer with great feeling.

Let’s remember that the Puerto Rican artist had a birthday in February, so Natti He took the moment to thank all the support put in it and also wish him a Happy Birthday.

.