And one day she rebelled: the walls shook, the doors slammed, they tired of being in her bedroom and she left her tears on the pillow to stand before her own mother: Princess Leonor said “Enough” to the Queen Letizia and she took the first great step of the many that she must take as future Queen of Spain.

Princess Eleanor is 14 years old and a few weeks ago we anticipated her discontent with the idea of ​​her father King Felipe, of her mother Queen Letizia and especially from her grandmother, the emrita Sofa: the wish that at 15 years of age the already adolescent would take the Confirmation as the Catholic tradition of the Royal House commands.

There is no time for that to happen or not in October, but what could not wait any longer was the need for the first-born of the Queen Letizia and King Felipe put a stop to the obsessive attack of his mother in terms of gestures, poses, phrases, snubs and personal situations of the young woman in the school environment.

It is unthinkable to imagine Princess Eleanor with total freedom to decide her destiny and her companies, not to mention the first friends beyond school hours. The Queen Letizia He has been responsible for restricting liberties of both Leonor and Sofa in that area and has even been able to alter the diets of the entire school according to their daughters.

Although in recent times Princess Leonor has already made her official debut as a member of the Royal Family giving a speech at the delivery of the Princess of Asturias Awards, it is not a secret for the experts who follow the day by day of the Royal House that Leonor has in the Queen Letizia a very “controlling” mother.

To the absolute control of the Queen Letizia In addition to everything that Leonor and Sofa eat and consume, there is the prohibition that none of their classmates can take photos of them: there have been not a few times that the custodians of the girls have asked the parents of the students for the cameras. to empty the memory cards.

But that control of the Queen Letizia It has a limit: it has had an effect for a long time tying Leonor and Sofa to the extreme, turning them into pristine and almost angelic girls without their own voice to the point that they continue to be forced to go to bed at 9 o’clock without cell phone or hours on social media.

“The girl has said enough,” they point out from inside the Zarzuela Palace, says Gossip this Friday. Leonor’s dry stop coincides with her public appearance next Thursday, April 23, on Book Day. Along with her sister she was confined in the most absolute silence. Today Felipe gave his arm to twist and also the Queen Letizia. An heiress is born. Spain was waiting for her.

