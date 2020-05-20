Woman falls in love with her ex 70 years later. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Life takes many turns, and many times it places us where we truly belong. Proof of this is the beautiful story of a woman who reunites with her ex 70 years after they were dating, and they fall in love again. There is no doubt that love does exist.

Emmanuel Pradal, son of the woman who reconquered the heart of her ex-boyfriend, despite having ended their relationship of boyfriends 70 years back, he shared the happy story that proves that true love remains in the heart through the years, and overcome any obstacle.

The professor of philosophy in Bergerac, France, was in charge of tell the happy story of his mother in love, who reunited with her ex-boyfriend after 7 decades of being apart, and where each had formed a family on their own.

For him, seeing his mother smile, after the death of her husband, was the most beautiful gift in life, so he decided to share it and it went viral.

Love story

Do you see this couple He is 90 years old. She is 89. He is my friend and she is my mom. They met when they were 17 years old. He was my dad’s best friend and one day he introduced her to him. They fell in love and made their lives together ”, begins the story.

“For his part, he married my mother’s cousin and life took them away for 70 years. He tried to recontact my mom, not knowing that his best friend had died. When he spoke to my mom they saw each other again, and even visited my dad’s grave together. ”

“From there, he started visiting her every week. Then twice a week. Then three. My mother had been in mourning for years, and little by little she began to regain a taste for life, ”he narrated.

Emmanuel realized that the man had more than friendship for his mother, although he had never openly confessed it. Everyone was shocked to realize that he was in love with his mom since they were 17 years old.

“Today he tries to make up for time, although both remain faithful to the memory of their deceased spouses. They maintain an incredible relationship of soul and heart ”, expressed the son of the lucky woman.

To conclude, Emmanuel tells how the couple, despite their advanced age, show great love, as if they were still 17 years old.

“My mom is in the hospital, not a day goes by without him visiting her, covering her with hospitality and gifts,” he concluded.

This beautiful and inspiring couple left us a lesson: true love does exist, and it crosses borders and even years, how beautiful!

Aujourd’hui je souhaiterais vous conter une petite jolie histoire. Vous voyez ce couple? Lui at 90 ans. Elle at 89. Lui c’est mon ami elle c’est ma maman. Ils are connus ils avaient 17 ans. Lui était le meilleur ami de mon papa et il lui a un jour présenté ma maman. pic.twitter.com/NaQ6naaPcw – Kant faut y aller … (@ sisyphe007)

August 25, 2019

