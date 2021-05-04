He returns to professional tennis … at 74 years old and his challenge is to win at least one game!

Gail Falkenberg played an Australian Open in 1988 and it got to be in number 360 of the world-wide classification. But after deciding to retire at the age of 43, the American tennis player has decided to return to the courts … at 74 years old !!

And he has done it in an ITF 125 held in Naples, Florida. There he lost his official match in the first round by a double 6-0 against the French Tiphanie Fiquet, who had no less than 54 years.

A few years ago, when Falkenberg was asked why he kept playing tennis, he replied that “playing tennis keeps me young and healthy. I play 5-6 times a week and am self-taught.”

Now your challenge is to win at least one game in your new sports career. “Young people today are much stronger, fitter and have a greater variety in their game. Players did not start playing at 5 years old as they do now,” says the veteran player.