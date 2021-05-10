He returned to where he is happy, Maribel Guardia boasts a great figure | INSTAGRAM

The owner of beauty and eternal youth, the charismatic actress Maribel Guardia has returned to her typical outfits where she shows a little more, showing off to her millions of followers that age is just a number to stay healthy and absolutely in perfect shape.

This was demonstrated in one of her most recent publications, where she posed like a professional, with an elegant and super attractive black dress With a red flower print, the textile piece could not be more fitted.

With a flirty plunging neckline, and a attractive Frowning at the waist, the beautiful singer wasted beauty and flaunted her more than splendid figure to the fullest, leaving everyone speechless at so much beauty.

This dress, awarded in a recognized fashion house in the Mexico City, She has it all, and Maribel also knows how to wear it perfectly, as she has done nothing but accumulate reactions and interactions from her fervent audience on Instagram, where, up to now, she has gathered more than 141.4 thousand “likes” , and also thousands of comments from her followers who never tire of flattering the unparalleled internal and external beauty of the also actress.

This is how, with the charming postcard, Televisa’s favorite collaborator shows in bulk her front attributes, small waist and toned legs to the maximum, all, with a single textile piece, with which she managed to impress her admirers, once again. .

“For what you love the most, LIVE, if you don’t like something, change it, if something scares you, face it. If you love say it and show it. You only live once, take advantage of your time ”, was the message that the model chose to decorate her publication, and at the same time get her fans to interact in her publications.

The host knows well what are the aspects that most attract her audience, and, although, it had not been published in short dresses for weeks, with this postcard she swept like never before, and that is how her own followers confirmed that her images The favorites of those born in Costa Rica are those that show extra skin, for example, this one, where she appears with a mini dress.