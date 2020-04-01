The day our world was paralyzed, she made the decision: she had to move with her mother to take care of her during the quarantine, there was no other way to spend these days. People who habitually accompanied Isabel (92) they were no longer going to be able to do it and it was then that Alejandra Benavides He had to lock the door of his small apartment in the center of Bariloche until further notice. Already installed in the place where she grew up, along with the care and obligations came the memories and also some forgotten joys. “He returned to his childhood home and was reunited with his piano. Now he sends me one topic a day and it makes me quite happy, “said the moving tweet from Sofi, the daughter of Alejandra and granddaughter of Isabel. The phrase accompanied a short video in which her mother’s hands were seen free on the keys, making music and giving us all a little bit of happiness.

Alejandra is 55 years old, studied piano since she was little and is an elementary school music teacher. In addition, she has been a choir for many years, so music is something natural for her. “I would be seven or eight years old and I remember that my father and mother offered me to go take piano lessons. They said ‘would you like it?’, And I said yes. Not that I loved it and asked to do it. I think it was a dream of hersI appropriated later: my mother is from Viedma and had studied at the conservatory, she played some classical music, I also remember playing a fragment of The Cumparsita“He tells Infobae from the city on the edge of the lake, where in addition to her and her mother two of her brothers live (Mariana, another of her sisters, who is a graphic designer, lives in Buenos Aires).

In his apartment, seven blocks from the family home, Ale has an electric piano that is generally under an armchair; Every so often he takes it out of there to practice or try something, but it is not an everyday activity. “It’s been a long time since I’ve sat down to play like this. I am a primary music teacher but I don’t usually play the piano, suddenly some children’s song, but I haven’t done it in a long time, “he says, and he says that when he started taking classes there was no piano at home:” we drew the keys in a cardboard and we practiced like that, then they bought me the piano. These days I played pieces that I haven’t played in almost 40 years“

The snippet from The Well-Tempered Key of Bach played by Alejandra heard on the networks It is an arrow to the heart of those of us who are indoors asking ourselves what is next, while we try to qualify the anguish of not knowing if much of what we live today will become the new normal.

Ale says that sometimes, when she went to her parents’ house, she would go up to play the piano, which is in a kind of hall upstairs. “And of course, it did not come out. It is that the piano, if you do not practice, does not go. But also, I didn’t feel the need to play. ” Now instead, yes. “With this coming here and being locked up, that need arose. I make a lot of life outside, I run three times a week, I do choir, I have my partner, my friends … Above all, I sat down to touch simple things, which I know I could touch, the idea was not to sit and study. And then one day I said to myself: I’m going to record myself. Y When I saw the first video, I thought: this Bach song has to come out better, I like it so much“

Pablo’s house, the older brother -where he is going through the coronavirus quarantine with his family- is on the outskirts of the city, about seven kilometers from the center. He is an engineer and has an office in his mother’s house, but these days he is not going. The youngest brother is called Marcelo, he lives with Isabel and he has Down syndrome. For Marcelo – sometimes, a boy; others, a big man, this time spent, a kind of volcano lava that fell on us all there where we were, is not too different from his usual days. Despite the fact that outdoor life is important in the family, Marcelo rarely goes out and his room is his universe.

The family home, two blocks from Lake Nahuel Huapi, was once a residential that received tourists; Today Isabel sleeps downstairs because she has trouble getting around and Alejandra sleeps in a small room, “where my old man took a nap.” Marcelo sleeps upstairs and since the piano is near his room, when Ale comes up to play, he warns him.

“In those moments when I exercise with the piano I ask permission to play. “I’m going to close the door on you,” I say. He is like a boy, he has a routine, he cuts magazines, he listens to the radio, he has TV, for him nothing changed, “says Alejandra, who also says that Marcelo not only knows all the journalists but speaks to them as if he I was just one more, like I was with them in the studio. “It is as if he had built a world, as if that were his job,” she says, who has always understood it, with mischief.

There is a recent absence that still beats in the family. Aristeo, Alejandra’s father, died a little over a year ago. Mountain man, Olympic ski champion, Independent fan, founder of the Cerro Catedral ski school and once a cook for Modesta Victoria, the famous boat that has been sailing the waters of the Nahuel Huapi for more than 80 years, He lived 92 years with the intensity of the adventure, the snow and the water, and the ups and downs of the most unique mountains. The family anecdote says that they called it Cardboard because it was so thin that it looked like cardboard when seen from a distance coming down from the mountain. Alejandra and Pablo, the older children, inherited their father’s passion and were also ski instructors.

“Looking at a black and white photo in a hallway of the house where they lived, he was on a pair of skis, wrapped in a breeze of powdered snow mixed with the rays of the sun. My grandmother explained to me that my grandfather looked like a gazelle. And it’s true, the photo is magic. A few years ago, she told me with the same expression about the red scarf around her neck the day they met, and he took her out dancing the first time. I got into that memory and thought that between the two buttons unbuttoned on the white shirt, my grandfather had turned his red scarf into a sign so that she would not reject the dance, or the life together that was to come later, “he wrote to the time of his death his granddaughter Sofi, political scientist and journalist from Infobae, on his Instagram account.

“My work with music began during Sofi’s pregnancy,” continues Alejandra on the phone. “I couldn’t continue working as a ski instructor and then my mother, who was a teacher, told me: you have the piano, that enables you to work. I was wondering: how am I going to teach, I learned to play but I don’t know how to teach… ”, he recalls.

“At first it was a bit heavy, but later I chose it: the classroom, teaching … it’s like there is a correspondence between teaching in the classroom and teaching on the hill, you know. I appropriated that and loved the trade through many courses of expression, movement, and group management, ”he says, and there he returns to today, to his reunion with the instrument he learned to play in his childhood and the desire to perfect: “I know that when I retire I will go back to study piano with a teacher ”.

Although Alejandra always deals with administrative and logistical issues for her older mother – looking for shifts, going to the pharmacy, managing money – and she goes home sometimes up to twice a day, Living with her again, abandoning her daily life, was not easy. “When I moved in at the beginning it was un oops, how tremendous’And I like my solitude, I also have a partner, social life, I do choir, my running group, my friends, plus school. The times I go out shopping, until now I went twice, I spend a little time at my house … But being here with her I feel calmer, although I know that I don’t give her the same talk that the girls who take care of her give her. It is that she is big but she still has a lot of energy, she likes to talk, she continues cooking, she goes out every day to see how her roses are. ”

Isabel and her husband were great cooks and the family memory lingers often on those Sundays where they kneaded noodles or ravioli and cooked classic stews or Bolognese sauce in huge, steaming pots in which family members sneakily dipped the piece of bread before sitting at the table. Although she no longer kneads, Isabel continues to prepare different dishes with vegetables and her classic stuffed zucchini. In recent years, moreover, “he ventured into chop suey and makes it delicious,” says Alejandra.

Isabel cooks, cares for her rose bushes, communicates with her children and grandchildren, but music is already nostalgia. “When I recorded the video and showed it to her, she said ‘I listen’, but she listens little, with a hearing aid and everything. You saw that the video also has a beautiful light, it is the one that enters at noon, ”Alejandra is heard to say. “And it was so cute that I sent it to Sofi then and she loved it. That motivated me and I told him: if you like it, I will practice, so I can send you more ”.

It is that beam of light that enters through the window of the lake house at noon but it is also the emotion that Alejandra’s hands transmit on the keyboard that moves. It is the reunion with yesterday and it is the present of care that translates.

It’s that family, yes, but we are all.