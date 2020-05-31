Fred is back in Fluminense. Four years after leaving Laranjeiras, the striker agreed to return to the club where he became an idol between 2009 and 2016. The announcement was made this Sunday.

At 36 years of age, Fred has not played since last year, when he ended up being demoted with Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Championship. His last game was on December 5, in the defeat by Grêmio, by 2 to 0. In 2019, by Raposa, the striker played 54 games and scored 21 goals.

Although he was born in Teófilo Otoni, in Minas Gerais, was raised at the base of América Mineiro, and played by Cruzeiro and Atlético, it was in Rio de Janeiro, more precisely in Fluminense, that Fred gained idol status in Brazil – he also had a remarkable passage for Lyon, from France. At Tricolor, in his first stint with the team, he stacked titles, goals and records. Check out some of them:

FRED NO FLUMINENSE



287 games

150 wins

63 draws

74 defeats

24158 minutes on the pitch

172 goals scored

1 goal every 140 minutes on the pitch

3rd highest scorer in the history of Fluminense – 172 goals

Fluminense’s top scorer this century: 172 goals

Fluminense’s top scorer in Brazilians – 91 goals

Fluminense’s top scorer in Brazilian Cups – 17 goals

Fluminense’s top scorer in Libertadores – 8 goals

Fluminense’s top scorer in South America: 5 goals

6th Fluminense player with the most matches in the Brazilian – 153 games

TITLES:

Two-time Brazilian champion (2010-2012)

Rio champion (2012)

First League Champion (2016)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Top scorer of Brazilians 2012 and 2014

Top scorer of Cariocas 2011 and 2015

Craque do Brasileirão 2012

