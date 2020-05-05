The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling gains new followers thanks to the books being available on various platforms for free, but even more surprising is that Daniel Radcliffe returned on a Harry Potter project.

Radcliffe played the young wizard throughout the eight Harry Potter films, and during the coronavirus pandemic continues, the entertainment world has had to come up with creative new ways to keep fans entertained, so Harry Potter is no exception.

Although the actor has said that he would not like to reprise his role in Harry Potter in the near future, the coronavirus has caused an exception with a cool new virtual project.

The story of the boy wizard Harry Potter began before the book’s protagonist knew he had magical powers, but as soon as he finds out he also knows that he defeated the most powerful dark wizard of all time, Voldemort, at the age of one year.

Harry quickly finds a true home at Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and that’s where he befriends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. Poor Harry doesn’t have a chance to enjoy his education as Voldemort finds a way to chase him to the end.

Thanks to the official Twitter of the game for smartphones ‘Wizarding World’, fans could see that Daniel Radcliffe returned in a Harry Potter project and even better, you can enjoy this adventure from the comfort of your home.

Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you… From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator … ⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d – Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Basically this initiative consists of a group of celebrities, from Eddie Redmayne of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ to David Beckham, will read a chapter of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ for fans to enjoy.

Naturally iThey started the project with Daniel Radcliffe himself, reading the first chapter, which is now available on the game’s official site.