“Not only are you not going to be able to walk anymore. They are going to have to put you in the shower and take a bath, and feed you in the mouth for the rest of your life. ” The phrase was a repetitive hammer in the head of Alexis Padovani. He was 21 years old and was in a bed, quadriplegic, evicted. And yet, today, 23 years later, we are talking with him about how he pedaled through the Falkland Islands in 2018 and about the documentary “Towards the South Atlantic” directed by his friend Gonzalo Prados – who motivated him to undertake the journey and accompanied him in it- and it has just been presented – quarantine through – on YouTube, where it had more than 4500 visits in a few days.

This story does not begin by getting on a plane in Punta Arenas, or arriving in Puerto Argentino in May 2018. It begins on Sunday, October 19, 1997 with those paradoxes that come out only once on the dice of life. It was Mother’s Day and Racing played at home against Rosario Central. Alexis and Gonzalo – fans of the Academy – had arranged to go to the Cylinder to watch that game. « I had a Fiat 600, and we always went from San Isidro to Avellaneda, » recalls Prados. We didn’t have a cell phone, so when I arrived at his house, El Gordo told me that he couldn’t… ”. Padovani played rugby at another Academy, ALMOST. He was a promising pillar, summoned to the Selection of Minors of 21 years, future front line of his club. “Look how amazing it all was, I had been invited to play a game for the benefit of the spinal cord injured players. It was organized by the Fundación Rugby Amistad, which today is within the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) and they lacked one. I said yes, ”says Alexis.

The fatality lasted what usually lasts: one second. « We entered a scrum badly, because before we entered by ramming, and I hit the head full on the shoulder of an opponent. I was left lying. Everyone thought it was a cramp, but I knew right away that it was serious. I injured my sixth cervical vertebra ”, he recalls. Gonzalo, who had played with him in CASI since he was a boy, says that “when I returned from the field I found out about El Gordo. You think it’s not going to be anything… ”That charity afternoon, Alexis wore a SIC shirt. And Racing lost 4 to 1.

They took him to a clinic, after ten days they operated on his spine, and at 40 they took him to FLENI. In the middle there was a social work that refused to pay the treatment because « rugby is a risky sport », but the Benefactors Club also raised its hand, which was in charge of paying for its rehabilitation.

“Alexis is an example of resilience, so many times she was told that she couldn’t do things, and look…! He crossed Malvinas pedaling with his hands and in the middle of the May cold ”Gonzalo proudly counts. It is that after that accident, Padovani moved to Bariloche. He set up a bar until the 2001 crisis made him return to Buenos Aires. He rejoined the CASI and began training lower divisions. He also started working at FLENI. There he was as an administrator, until he realized that it was not his thing and He dedicated himself to training his peers, in that same institution, in the handling of the wheelchair. The UAR also had a place for him: now He is the director of Safe Rugby, where they are responsible for establishing guidelines to minimize serious injuries. He had a partner, he separated. And he sings in Resanta, a rock band where his brother – with whom he lives today in a house where they set up a studio – plays the drums.

Friendship, that bond that did not break the injury or the years, made the trip to the Malvinas in an unusual way. Gonzalo remembers it this way: “I had made a photo book called Ruca Trancura. It was about my bike trips through Patagonia. I did like 2,500 kilometers. On one of those laps it was Alexis’s birthday. I fell to the house, half pompadour … I opened the door and told him ‘you would have to pedal … We have to cross the Andes and also the Malvinas’. Everyone looked at me like I’m saying ‘he’s drunk.’ But El Gordo is such a handle that he googled and ended up driving an adapted bike. And there we start. «

Padovani does not forget that night: “My friends are a little crazy and Gonza is no exception. Beyond my situation, for them I continued being Alexis, Bife, Gordo, they never tied me to any limitation. Gonza entered my birthday, he didn’t even look at me, and he said ‘You and I are going to cross the Andes and the Falklands by bicycle’ ”. It was a hook that I knew I was going to bite. Is that Alexis never stopped doing sports. Esquia, and these days, says that he hopes to “continue the quarantine in Bariloche. That night, when the boys left, I started doing some research. I saw what adapted bikes were all about. I saw someone sell them. My friends gathered twine, bought it for me, and the first challenge was the Valley of the Moon. Actually, they were gambling to see if I stayed in the middle of the mountain or not. But I like extreme sports. «

If the germ of the project seems unusual, the way it was conceived is worthy of a film. After all, that’s what they did. « » My Malvinas can, I love it, « says Prados. I went twice, first in 2011 as a Rugby Without Borders photographer. There were several games, a very good experience. I participated in a magazine where a Malvinas special was made, I made a report to Walter Guazzardi, a former combatant. Today we are friends, and there is even an audio of him in the documentary. But this time everything went by chance. One day El Gordo calls me and asks me for a favor: ‘I ran out of remise, I am at the Panamericana and I have to go to a meeting because of a job…. I’m late, will you take me? ’ I was a few blocks away, I went to look for him and we went. Turns out it was the casting for a Marley show. When we were already there, he says to me ‘I’ll explain later’ ”.

Alexis laughs when he remembers how he brought his friend in to accompany him on The Wall, which at the time was filmed at Endemol’s studios in São Paulo, Brazil. “I took Gonza tricked him. But it’s not that I signed up. The production invited people with a story behind it. I had published a book, ‘The World for the Second Time’. They asked me to go and I said no. They called me back and convinced me: They said that he could earn a million pesos. Lots of twine. There, without me knowing, I put Gonza.

« At one point in the casting they asked him, ‘What would you do if you earned a million pesos?’ » Gonzalo says. And he replied: « I am going with my friends to Europe. » Then I reminded him: « Gordo, our dream …. pedaling in Malvinas’. The producer opened her eyes. At the touch they called us. We were the couple that won the most money. I remember Marley telling us ‘Take the trip, don’t spend it all now.”

With the 480 thousand pesos of the prize, they began to organize the expedition. They were 8 months in which, in addition to them, Mario Saucedo joined – ”the captain: he is a doctor and he designed the trip strategy. Think that we pedal with zero degrees and Alexis could suffer hypothermia. He told us when to stop, when to continue, when we could not be detained any longer. He ordered us ”, describes Prados-; Martín Chielli – ”Papo, who is from our litter but played at the Albatros de la Plata club, is the spiritual part of the team, and the one who made us the clothes ”, he continues-; and Pablo Vitucci – ”the Messi, the best trained, although his bike broke there, he continued to run and injured his knee. But he did five kilometers in the truck that was following us and started pedaling again ”, he completes.

With everything ready, the first destination was Río Gallegos, from there in a van to Punta Arenas and, by plane, to Malvinas. At the Chilean airport, Alexis says that he « hurried » his friend so that the trip was recorded not only in photos. « I said I had to make a documentary. » Prados was surprised by the proposal. « I replied to El Gordo: ‘It’s late, I’m a photographer.’ But he retorted: ‘In a week you made a book, in a week I made a movie.’ And there was Hacia el Atlántico Sur ”, he explains about the project he put together, later, taking advantage of the time in quarantine of his production company Fotogip, he disarmed and reassembled with the edition of Marcelo Kosiuba and the music of Juan Cuesta.

The 1 hour 35 minute film contains two parallel stories. One is the tribute they paid to the soldiers who fought in the Malvinas. The other is about Alexis Padovani’s own self-improvement.

With the Chilean guides Fernando Cordero and Julio Ubeda added to the team, the journey began, which was not easy. Padovani’s condition was added to the cold and wind of the place. “Alexis pedal with her hands, and she has 30 percent of the strength of any of us. But he is super trained and has a lot of punch. They were 90 very hard kilometers, from the Darwin Cemetery to Puerto Argentino. Darwin’s departure, where only ex-combatants and Argentines visit the islands, is seven kilometers off a very bad road. And two bikes broke. The guides hired us three, some last-generation trekks, but the pedals were badly put together and we were left at the exit of the cemetery. So We had to complete the first part with two bikes, taking turns. And I, in addition to pedaling, had to take photos and film, ”says Gonzalo.

The pace they carried in the flat parts was 8 kilometers per hour, and in the climbs it dropped to 2. “We had to get off the bike and hold Gordo by the back to keep him going, we were just another change from his bike. But in the descents it could reach 60 kilometers of speed ”, says Prados. On the first day, they made 35 kilometers to the Mount Pleasant military base. The next they completed the journey to Puerto Argentino. But getting there was not a walk. The director of the documentary reconstructs the most dramatic moment of the trip: “There, something else happened to us. We were pushing him from the bikes, and in one of those one of the boys tripped and put his leg in Alexis’s wheel, the lightning bolts began to break and El Gordo got sick, saying « I’m not there » … very little… ».

“We stopped 20 minutes because I needed to go to the bathroom. They had to get me off the bike, get into the truck that was following us so as not to get cold. I went back up, we started, we wanted to gain speed and Martín got a foot on the wheel. It almost flew over me, it would have hit me. But the wheel started to work more. He did not give more. Six kilometers left ”Alexis says.

With the entrance sign to Puerto Argentino in sight, the wheel had practically come off. Then Saucedo grabbed a sling, hung it around his neck, wrapped it around the rear axle, and held Alexis’s bicycle on that side. He was her wheel. « ‘ Son of a bitch, I’m going to send you there, ‘he said to me … « Padovani recalls excitedly. Prados adds: “It was like a scene with Chariots of Fire. On May 21 they celebrate the landing in San Carlos, they walk from their cemetery to Stanley. We passed in front of them and they applauded us. What Alexis did was emotional, it is el I don’t give up even if they all happen to me, ’” summarizes Prados.

Padovani, the one who doesn’t give up, was always clear about why they were there: “There was a climb when I couldn’t take it anymore, but suddenly I looked at the horizon, and I imagined all the skinny people who shitted themselves with hunger and cold, who had it to put up with and I said ‘how can we not put up with it’. I remembered a song that I listened to a lot of as a boy, by Víctor Heredia, called Los Those Little Soldiers of Lead. And while I was singing it, I became aware that we were crossing the Falkland Islands ”.