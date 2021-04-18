He rejects the AstraZeneca vaccine for fear of a thrombus and ends up in the ICU with coronavirus

Image of the coronavirus-infected lungs of the man who declined the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo: EFE)

He had been offered an injection of AstraZeneca, but declined for fear of developing blood clotting. Now he is fighting for his life in a Dutch hospital, on assisted ventilation. It is the tragic story of a covid-19 patient with which doctors in the Netherlands demand to use all available vaccines.

The open letter from these Dutch health workers, accompanied by an X-ray of the lungs of their patient that does not leave indifferent, is addressed to the acting Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, in a criticism of the suspension of the use of Janssen, a Johnson subsidiary & Johnson, and the age limitations imposed on the use of AstraZeneca.

“Today the first patient who had refused the AstraZeneca vaccine was admitted to our hospital after all the commotion in the press. We hear the tremendous regret in his voice and the despair in his eyes. The virus has attacked him and it could have been prevented. With your permission, we share your lung scan. It is not necessary to be a lung specialist to recognize the devastation, or an epidemiologist to explain the risks of not being vaccinated ”, they warned.

Image of the coronavirus-infected lungs of the man who declined the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo: EFE)

The Netherlands has stored 80,000 doses of Janssen since Monday pending a scientific recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its safety and its possible relationship with six cases of unusual blood clotting in the United States, the only country that has used already this single dose vaccine.

In addition, and after the EMA alerted of a “possible link” of AstraZeneca with dozens of cases of very rare thromboembolisms in people who received the injection, the Netherlands decided to use it only in people over 60 years …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.