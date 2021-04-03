He recovers, Raquel Olmedo gives good news, returns home | INSTAGRAM

After having been hospitalized and subsequently intubated Due to complications derived from her recent illness, the famous actress Raquel Olmedo is now stable and recovering in the comfort of her home.

That’s right, the famous lead actress, who had been admitted to the hospital South Medical after testing positive C0VID-19, recently returned home in high spirits and in recovery, his fans in social media Those who have been pending before his condition, are happy with the news of his health.

With an emotional message, a collaborator close to the actress, mentioned that she was finally out of danger, and was discharged to be taken directly to her home, these were the exact words.

“She’s already gone, she was discharged last Monday. Fortunately it was very fast for her to come out, she was des intubated since last week oxygen for nasal prongs and they did his C0VID-19 test again and fortunately it came back negative, they only waited for him to be stronger so he could come out, “said Rosy Pérez, director of the Consequences record label.

Pérez explained that the artist of Cuban origin has the common consequences of this disease, such as weakness and use of oxygen, but indicated that she eats well, is lucid and has physical therapy every day to strengthen her lungs and regain her physical strength. Furthermore, she explained, she has a 24-hour nurse who is supporting her in this process.

The representative of Olmedo commented that the character and good humor of the singer has helped a lot so that her recovery is going at a good pace and in a positive way, so they hope that this situation will pass soon.

On March 18, the singer Lolita de la Colina announced through her Twitter account that her friend Raquel Olmedo had just been hospitalized due to Covid-19, to later enter intensive care and be intubated.

Let us remember that Raquel Olmedo is a Mexican actress and singer of Cuban origin, who participated in great and successful Televisa melodramas such as “El hex”, “Esmeralda”, “Autumn skin”, “Teresa”, “La malquerida” and “Por to love without law ”.