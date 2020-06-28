© Shutterstock

Although the child is in the pool with the arm floats and the donut float, he is not sure.

A mother has received threats of death after sharing a video in which she was seen throw your baby into a pool during a swimming lesson.

Krysta Meyer, 27, attended a class of child survival at Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs with her baby, Oliver, who is eight months old.

She shared some images from the swimming lesson on her TikTok profile.

The mother captured the moment the baby is thrown into the water, then the little one resurfaces and floats on its back.

“Oliver surprises me every week. I can’t believe that he is barely two months old and is realizing everything so quickly. It is a small fish, « he wrote.

However, since the video’s release, Krysta has been bombarded with hate comments and death threats.

The video has been seen 53.3 million times and accumulates more than 5.1 million “likes” and more than 123,000 comments.

One of the users criticizes that he dropped the baby as if it were « a bath bomb », another warns that the little one « is not swimming, he is fighting for his life ».

Although the mother says she understands that the comments are born out of concern for the baby, the purpose of the video was to show how easy it is for children to drown and that is why we must teach them to react.

According to the school, the aim of these lessons is not to help children learn to swim, but to feel comfortable in the water and to turn around if they fall.

Krysta, after so many negative comments and death threats, has decided to withdraw for a time from social networks.

