The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of people around the planet to sharpen their wits and take advantage of the opportunities that appeared to find a way to generate new resources that allow them to meet their obligations.

In that context, the $ 10,000 bond granted by the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) allowed many people to be helped during the preventive and compulsory social isolation ordered by the Government.

In some cases, it even allowed young entrepreneurs to use that money to implement some overdue projects.

An example of this is the case of a young woman from Salta named Ana Paula who used the $ 10,000 of the IFE (Emergency Family Income) bond to open her own grocery store.

Once you had the money in your possession, The young woman used her social networks to promote her venture and invite neighbors to learn about the low prices it offered..

“Those of the Rioba (upside-down neighborhood) who go shopping here“He explained in the message.

In a context of poor circulation on the streets, the opening of the small business was vital so that many residents of the neighborhood could source and, for this reason, it quickly became a true event.

The young woman made the decision to risk the financial benefit to start her venture, and used his ingenuity to quickly understand the supply needs of their neighbors.

“As soon as we collected (the IFE) we went to the market with my grandfather who helped me. We bought the vegetables and the scales, with silver that my grandfather helped me too“the young woman told the local television signal La voz de mi tierra.

The young woman added that She is “happy” with the achievement she had made with her family and noted that “the neighbors responded very much.

“They came to congratulate me, they also came from another neighborhood to buy“he commented.

In that sense, to avoid extra expenses, he used the door of his home to establish the small project and decided to set low prices to generate his own “clientele”.

Both keys (proximity and cheap prices) were decisive so that his neighbors decided to support his young neighbor in his new project, located in the Limache neighborhood, stage 6, block 2, house 14.

“Hopefully I can grow this venture“He completed, making clear his want to work.

Current prices

In mid-April, as a result of preventive isolation by the coronavirus, fruits and vegetables suffered a sharp increase in their prices.

“In the current circumstances, price increases are almost expected. There is many factors that influence increases today that we are having “, he explained Juan Perlo, president of the Association of Horticultural Producers of Córdoba, in dialogue with La Voz.

Perlo listed that aspects like transportation, labor, and seasonal change of crops explain the exponential increase in values.