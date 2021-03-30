He reached 35 years: Is Sergio Ramos the best center-back in history?

Captain of the Real Madrid and of the Spanish selection, the scorer and the important moments defender, is turning 35 years old and many dare to place him at the top of the historic podium among his defending colleagues. Sergio Ramos He has the trajectory and his titles endorse it.

Certainly the list of great central defenders that football has had, over the years, is extensive and interesting. Franz Beckenbauer, “The German Kaiser” is probably number one, also the Argentine Daniel Pasarella and the Chilean Elías Figueroa enter the conversation.

Italians Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini had unforgettable seasons at their clubs, also at the World Cup. Bobby Moore, 1966 World Champion with England, is another of the greatest.

🎂 Happy birthday to @SergioRamos!

🎊 Our captain turns 3️⃣5️⃣ today! pic.twitter.com/1xySiOW4Dv – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) March 30, 2021

However, Sergio Ramos boasts a World Cup and two Euro Cups with his team. With the Real Madrid shirt he won 5 Leagues, 4 Champions League, 4 Club World Cup, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 3 European Super Cups and 2 King’s Cups.

His defensive category is more than proven. And his hierarchy is a blessing in the White House, when he is on the field anything can happen in both areas. 101 goals and 40 assists adds up to Real Madrid.

Congratulations to Sergio Ramos

His club, his National Team and a large number of colleagues and friends have taken advantage of his birth date to send him blessings, greetings and much respect.

Also the Spanish League and various media that are important in Spain.

“It is a privilege for me to have a birthday. I’m very excited to be here and share it with this great group. For all of you and for the success of the National Team ”, he said at the Spanish concentration on Tuesday when they surprised him with a cake.