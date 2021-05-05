He raised his voice: Olympic athlete showed his indignation after learning of the murder of Keishla Marlen



‘Rafa’ will represent Puerto Rico in his second Olympic Games.

Photo: MARTIN BUREAU / Getty Images

In case of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez, a pregnant young woman who was murdered last week, has generated much rejection by all the communities linked, or not, to sports. The relationship of the boxer Félix Verdejo in the matter, makes it clearly associated with the world of sports. Boxing is the main focus of attention, but this has not been an impediment for athletes from other disciplines to raise their voices in this regard. In this sense, Rafael quintero, a Puerto Rican diver, used his social networks to show your solidarity to the family members affected by the tragedy, after finding the corpse of the woman in the lake of San Juan. His statements were right after get his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

# Tokio2020 🙌 Celebrate PUERTO RICO! Our @ rafaquintero9 qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He will return to the Olympic event in the 10-meter platform event, where he achieved seventh position during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Bravo RAFA! pic.twitter.com/trvepfONBk – NatacionPR (@NatacionPr) May 3, 2021

On your Twitter social network, Quintero showed his rejection of the murder of Keishla. The athlete was very clear in his slogan: “machismo is a social evil, it is time to deconstruct, educate and reform”. In addition to the Verdejo case, Quintero also alluded to Andrea Ruiz, another young woman who died as a result of gender violence.

Machismo is a social evil, it is necessary to deconstruct, educate and reform. Know that this qualification to my second Olympic Games comes with many mixed feelings. (2/3) – Rafa Quintero (@ rafaquintero9) May 3, 2021

Rafael qualified for his second Olympic games after his participation on Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He will once again participate in the 10-meter platform modality. In this second participation he will seek to overcome the seventh place obtained in the last contest. However, the athlete hinted that his emotion has been conditioned by the cases of violence that affect his country. “Know that this qualification to my second Olympic Games comes with many mixed feelings”, He confessed.

Quintero ended with words of encouragement for the relatives closest to the victims of the tragedy. “I have been following the events of this past week in my country. My greatest wish is that the families of both young women receive the support, strength, peace and love necessary to cope with this difficult time ”, said the diver in relation to both cases. “We will continue working hard to give the country the best and from this space do my part for a better Puerto Rico”, He concluded.