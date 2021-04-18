He provokes his fans! Noelia is shown in suggestive video

He provokes his fans! Noelia shows herself in suggestive video | Instagram

The singer Puerto Rican being also a model and businesswoman managed to capture the gaze of thousands of Internet users with a video that she recently shared, Noelia knows what it is that attracts immediately and uses it to her advantage.

For a few days the issue related to abuse has been in trend, unintentionally the case of Noelia came to light again, after she herself affirmed that she supported all women who have gone through it at some point in their life, especially with the recent case of Frida Sofía, whom she unconditionally supports.

Although the interpreter of “Candle“It became a representative symbol of the flirtatious and beautiful woman, it was not something that perhaps she was looking for but rather it was given given the circumstances she had to go through.

It is precisely for this reason that she surely shared this video on her official Instagram account where a young woman appears who apparently is not her, but she does look a bit similar because she is blonde and has beautiful curves just like the businesswoman.

In the description of the video, she clarified that “the passion” of a woman, whether herself or any other lady, should not be confused as an invitation to do and say whatever they wanted, stating that one thing had nothing to do with it. with the other one.

The model and businesswoman defends the right of women by wanting to be flirtatious and dress as they like, precisely as she herself has done for several years.

In the video there are certain images of this young woman using her tongue and showing her curves while lying on her stomach in an armchair, lifting her hips a little.

The young woman is wearing a mask and several jewels with which she plays with her wedding and also with her hands, there are several scenes that made more than one sweat.

So far the video has almost fifty thousand views, and 144 comments from fans who are more than excited about the images and some others could not agree more with its description.

There is no doubt that Noelia has become an example to follow, especially since it is said that she as a celebrity became the first case of “Me Too”.