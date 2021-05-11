He pretends to have died of coronavirus to end his relationship with his girlfriend



And what he discovered later was worse.

No matter what the circumstances are, ending a love relationship will always be difficult. What is recommended is to always be honest and speak the truth, no matter how painful it may be.

On the matter, on TikTok The testimony of a user who calls herself Kathryn, who shared the sad story that she lived about how her ex-boyfriend decided to end their courtship.

The young woman met in 2018, through a dating app to a guy named William James Khan. They both lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, so they were soon able to meet in person. According to her, from the first moment the chemistry between them arose although it seemed that he was not very sure of wanting to start something formal with her.

Kathryn herself acknowledged that at the beginning, she was not looking for anything serious with William; however, little by little she fell in love with him as he was someone she considered to be an extremely kind, considerate and tolerant person.

So they both agreed to have occasional meetings in a hotel as he did not want to disturb his roommate and she did not want to do the same with her little daughter.

After a long time, they decided to start a formal relationship but this did not change that they saw each other more often, and after William told his girlfriend that his mother had cancer and had to travel often to see her.

Then the man told her that she should go home more often because her father had come down with tuberculosis, which caused them to stay away even further.

After 2 years of relationship, at the beginning of the pandemic, William told the woman that she had tested positive for coronavirus, that he felt very bad and that he had decided to be hospitalized. She offered to take care of him but he did not want to.

A couple of weeks went by and Kathryn was very distraught that she didn’t hear from her boyfriend until one fine day, received a call notifying him that William had died from COVID-19.

Incredulous at what happened, the woman He contacted the hospital where he had supposedly been admitted to ask about him and there they told him that in recent days they had not treated anyone with that name.

Then He called the police to report his disappearance and there he learned that there was no record of a gentleman with that name.

@kathrynverb #stitch with @kekeyee the irony of being ghosted by someone faking their death is just * chef’s kiss * ✨perfection✨ #ghosted #selfworth #datingstories ♬ original sound – Kathryn

“Yes, my boyfriend not only ghosted me by faking his death, but he also lied to me for two years about his true identity,” said the woman through her TikTok.

