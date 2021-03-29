He premieres a Ferrari F8 Tributo and destroys it at 6 o’clock

Enlarge

What a disgust. He premieres a Ferrari F8 Tributo after waiting for it for a year and after six hours of driving it, he destroys it in an accident.

Imagine the story. You buy yourself an almost unique supercar that you have been waiting for months and, a few hours after launching it, you are unlucky enough to destroy it. Is the worst nightmare of many and that has come true for the buyer of a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

It has taken place in Germany six hours later that a driver, who had been waiting a year to get at the controls of the Italian supercar, would debut his Ferrari F8 Tributo.

According to a local police report, the owner had just picked up his brand-new Ferrari F8 Tributo and was driving it home in the rain when the disaster struck: the 43-year-old man, crashed this beauty on wheels into the central barrier on her first ride.

The images of the accident show that the Ferrari hit a barrier at high speed, before being thrown and completely losing the right rear wheel.

The police have pointed out that the car I was driving on summer tires in heavy rain at the moment of the collision “presumably at inappropriate speeds”. It has also been revealed that while the driver managed to escape the accident without injury, the passenger was sent to hospital with serious but not fatal injuries.

The only photo released by the police shows the exotic Ferrari sports car with the front smashedbut considering that most of the important parts are at the rear, it should be fixable.

If anything, this accident shows how difficult it can be to control a rear-wheel drive supercar at high speeds when the weather elements are not in your favor.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo delivers 710 hp thanks to its 3.9-liter biturbo V8 and its acceleration capacity allows you to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds, achieving a maximum of 340 km / h. Its price, new, starts at 238,077 euros.