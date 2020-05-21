Leven Siano published a video announcing that if he is president, Yaya Touré will be Vasco’s player in 2021

The announcement of the success of midfielder Yaya Touré with the presidential candidate of Vasco Leven Siano blew up the internet. The 36-year-old had been in negotiations with Botafogo for weeks, but, it seems, Glorioso took a “hat” in his dealings.

Yaya Touré can wear Vasco’s shirt in 2021 (Photo: Oly Greenwood / .)

Photo: Lance!

On social media, Vasco fans celebrated the player’s success with the candidate, who will only be Vasco’s athlete if Leven Siano wins in the next elections. And, of course, there was no shortage of fun to make fun of the rival.

Check out some tweets:

