Leven Siano published a video announcing that if he is president, Yaya Touré will be Vasco’s player in 2021

The announcement of the success of midfielder Yaya Touré with the presidential candidate of Vasco Leven Siano blew up the internet. The 36-year-old had been in negotiations with Botafogo for weeks, but, it seems, Glorioso took a “hat” in his dealings.

Yaya Touré can wear Vasco’s shirt in 2021 (Photo: Oly Greenwood / .)

On social media, Vasco fans celebrated the player’s success with the candidate, who will only be Vasco’s athlete if Leven Siano wins in the next elections. And, of course, there was no shortage of fun to make fun of the rival.

Check out some tweets:

– A pandemic, general quarantine. – NASA discovering evidence of a possible parallel universe – Yaya Touré at Vasco da Gama 2020 has no logic. Unpredictable. We haven’t even arrived in the middle of the year yet and something has happened for a whole century – CRVG of Deception (@CRVGDecepcao)

May 21, 2020

The big reality is that Yaya Touré preferred to sign with a candidate for president of Vasco than with Botafogo. The difference in size and importance between the two institutions is enormous! – Roberto Júnior (@pimps_junin)

May 21, 2020

It gives a strain on the eyes, strength really I doubt you can see Yaya Touré assisting Ribamar in Moça Bonita at 16:00 on a Sunday 40 ° C – CRVG of Deception (@CRVGDecepcao)

May 21, 2020

Yaya Touré …

It’s already coming from Africa Touré

Pascão caught

Who cried?

Adnet!

Adnet!

And the …

Grandson brothers! – joao (@Joao_Almirante)

May 21, 2020

