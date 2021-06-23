He practiced as a dentist with a baker’s license

The unusual entry and exit of people of the premises and the “constant commitment of the Guardia di Finanza to protect free competition”, as stated in the statement collected by the local newspaper Gazzetta del Sud, discovered the fraudulent business of a man in a Sicilian village (Italy) that he was practicing as a dentist with a baker’s license.

He had been working as a dentist for years, without being one. (Photo: .)

It has occurred in the Sicilian town of Pace del Mela, in the province of Messina. The Italian police have intervened the 55-year-old false dentist’s office, whom, for accused of an “abusive exercise of the medical profession”. According to the local press, it has been the Guardia di Finanza division known as Fiamme Gialle that has carried out the investigation.

The continuous entrances and exits of the place caught their attention and when they went to check what was happening they found the false dentist in full swing. I had a patient in the chair ready to receive your treatment. They came after receiving authorization to intervene from the Judicial Authority. The researchers confirmed during their visit to the consultation that the patient did not know that his dentist was not actually licensed to practice and had been practicing for years.

The consultation was equipped with the instruments of a clinic and they were practiced both extractions and prosthesis placement. Over the years he had built a loyal customer base. In part, the investigations point to the prices that were offered, lower in many cases than those of the legal competition.

In addition to acting as a dentist with a baker’s license, the place that was used as a practice did not comply with hygiene standards required and neither the sanitary for a business of these characteristics. For this reason, the complaint for the “abusive exercise of the medical profession” has been added another for breach COVID protocols and the premises have been sealed and all the material seized.

On the other hand, from the Fiamme Gialle They investigate whether a tax offense can be attributed to him since he would never have filed an income statement for the work he was doing illegally. In the course of the investigation they discovered that this fake dentist had worked in other sectors such as restoration and antiques, but none of his previous positions had been related to the health field.

