He paid a woman for 13 years to lie to her grandmother for a noble reason

Great debate can be given when we talk about lying, since telling the truth and always being honest are two of the most important values in human existence and therefore it has no place.

However, there are those who consider that sometimes, it is necessary to lie, what we call white lie, ensuring that deceiving or not revealing a truth is for a true good or not to hurt someone else.

On the subject, a fact related by some Chinese media has made many reflect, since it is about an old woman who lived a great lie for more than a decade, and all orchestrated by her own granddaughter, who says she did it to avoid further suffering.

Cheng Jing is a 46-year-old woman who lost her grandmother a few weeks ago, who passed away at the age of 100. The woman went to the grave unaware of something important about her daughter. Cheng’s mother.

It turns out that in 2003, Jing’s mother died. She knew that this would be a hard blow for her grandmother, so she decided not to tell her lada, and not only that, in the last 13 years he was paying a woman to pretend to be his mother and he will speak to the old woman on the phone periodically.

Jing’s mother was also aware of the hard blow that would result, so she decided to leave some audios for her mother so that her family could reproduce them so she would not suspect that she was no longer in this world. In them he talked to her about the weather, reminded her to take her medicines and gave her advice, assuring her that he would visit her as soon as possible.

But as time went by, the audios ran out and became repetitive, so Jing and her brothers decided to hire a woman who could do the same voice as her mother so she could talk to her grandmother on the phone.

At first, the old woman doubted whether or not it was her daughter; However, little by little she was convinced that it was her, so the “lie” lasted for more than a decade.

