“He owed Laporta a Champions League and he already has it”

06/13/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

At the farewell to a winning project, FC Barcelona has won its tenth Champions League this Sunday in Cologne after defeating Danish Aalborg Handbold with great sufficiency 35-23.

Less than six months after last season’s painful final loss to less than THW Kiel, the same scene lived yesterday the total party of a Barcelona group to whom handball owed something. And finally this outstanding account was settled.

It was a very special victory for all heavyweights from the section that were saying goodbye of the club at the Lanxess Arena, but perhaps it was even more so for a Xavi Pascual who came to the bench in February 2009 and said goodbye with his third continental title on the banks of the Rhine.

“I have a sense of calm and satisfaction with myself for the result after many years working. Above all I am very proud of how we have won. The important thing is to stay calm with yourself and right now I am, a lot. “, Explained the Barcelona coach with great sincerity.

“It was clear that we always come to the Final Four with a lot of desire and you have to control your emotions, but we have been very focused and very put. And we have achieved it! “, Continued the exporter.

In this sense, Pascual admitted that at such a time “there are many emotions at stake, because we have a lot of relationship between us, a very close relationship in many cases that goes beyond the track. In this way we close a stage in the best possible way. “

Xavi Pascual directed his last game at Barça

| VÍCTOR SALGADO – FCB

“We have known how to adapt to all situations that have arisen, to injuries … The whole team has grown bigger and bigger and has gotten up every time it has fallen, “said ‘Pasqui’ with pride.

Although the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency has ended up leading to his departure after more than 12 years as head coach, Xavi Pascual gave a new show of generosity and commitment to the colors blue and scarlet until the last second.

“I have won three Champions League with three presidents. When I got to the bench there was Laporta and we didn’t get it, then I won one with Sandro (2011), then another with ‘Barto’ (2015) and now with Laporta. I owed him one and he already has it “, concluded the Catalan in his last act of service to a club for which he has been emptied from day one. He will be missed … but now is the time for Antonio Carlos Ortega.