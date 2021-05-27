“He only called me once and it was to defend Olga Moreno”

Paradoxically, the last chapter of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, was called Starting Point. In it, Rocío Carrasco began by remembering one of the worst moments of her life: when she found out that his daughter would defend Antonio David Flores on set while competing in Big Brother VIP and attempted suicide.

Thus began the television career of Rocío Flores, who got fully into the media at age 22, when until she was 16 her mother tried to make her live outside of them and in a bubble, as she explained. Already as a defender He starred in several moments of tension when discussing, for example, with Kiko Jiménez, Gloria Camila’s ex-boyfriend.

But when the young woman could be seen the most on the screen is at the moment in which she began Survivors 2020, an edition marked by the pandemic. The young woman made continuous allusions to her mother, between tears and very affected, since the contest.

In the documentary, Carrasco responded to those comments after revealing that he had not seen the program and that, to this day, he was still unable to look at his daughter in the images, so he just listened as he looked away. The videos illustrated a Rocío Flores who collapsed when she did not know if her mother was safe and sound.

But he also showed his most vulnerable part by congratulating him on the birthday. “In those images he is victim and executioner. Do you realize that speaks exactly like the father? Everything he says was programmed by him. I can not see it. It doesn’t do me any good, it’s not real, much to my regret. In the previous seven years he had not had any type of concern, “he said regarding the moment in which Flores demanded news of his mother for COVID-19.

In addition, he reiterated on many occasions that he wanted to talk to his mother and fix things, assuring that she had built bridges. “Her he did not call me when he returned to Madrid. He only called me on December 3, 2020 and I did not take it, because that call comes a few days after his father’s wife, Olga Moreno, received the criminal complaint for revealing a secret. I know it was no good at all“he explained.

Regarding the birthday greeting, Carrasco recalled that, in recent years, his daughter had only congratulated him on television and that sometime, while they were still living together, he had not. “But he had to win the favor of the people. What people have seen is not real, behind there are vested interests. Rocío has never cared about me, I have worried about my mother. Children have to worry too, because we are the ones who give life and protect, “he concluded.