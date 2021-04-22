He offers to buy an old man in confinement and cheats him 10,000 euros

An older man sitting at a window (Photo: Predrag Popovski via Getty Images)

A new case that reduces the credibility of the fact that we would emerge better and stronger from the pandemic. The Albacete National Police has arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of several crimes of fraud, falsification of documents and usurpation of civil status. However, the seriousness of what he allegedly did lies in who, when and with what pretext he did it.

As happened in a display of beautiful gestures during the early days of the pandemic, the detainee had offered to make the purchase and withdraw money from the ATM from an elderly man when needed. However, the aid was expensive for the major, specifically for an amount of 10,350 euros, the same amount that the alleged perpetrator of the crimes would have pocketed in his bank accounts.

After having taken advantage of the trust placed, the detainee would have withdrawn money from the ATM with the old man’s account in order to formalize four bank loans, but also to access online gaming platforms, pay telephone bills and even bills in various hotel establishments.

After having a stroke

It was a social worker from a social health center in Albacete who filed a complaint at the police station, on behalf of the elder who, due to his delicate state of health after having suffered a stroke in December, could not go himself to the police station.

However, the old man stated that he had met the accused two years ago, but that it was during the months of the first State of Alarm that he offered to help him. After suffering the stroke that forced him to be hospitalized for a month and a half, he became interested in his bank accounts.

