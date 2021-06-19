He must return the inheritance left by his wife for a clause that prohibited him from “falling in love again.”

A man from La Coruña, in Spain, will have to return all the money and assets inherited from his wife who died in 1996. The woman stipulated in the will an “infidelity clause” by which the husband could automatically lose all his assets if he fell in love or married someone else.

In 1975, the woman had indicated in the will that in the event of death, her partner could not fall in love again or have another family, so this was enough argument for a judge to grant the deceased’s last wish. During the Provincial Court of A Coruña, the magistrate forced the widower to return the money and property, since he did not comply with his ex’s clause.

In the document, the deceased established that she would leave all her assets to her husband as long as she did not marry another woman after her death, in case she did, everything that was proven in her favor would be null and void. However, over the years, the man fell in love and although he did not marry the new woman, there could have been a coexistence relationship. This argument was necessary for Justice to endorse the relationship as “marriage.”

In November 2019, at a request from the woman’s brothers, the case was submitted to the Court of First Instance No. 1 of Arzúa, where the alleged remarriage of the widower was considered “not approved”, so it gave rise to the lawsuit.

However, the widower’s second partner also passed away and a dedication on the tombstone ended up giving a final ending to the story. In them, the deceased referred to the woman as “his wife”, something that the judge took as sufficient evidence. “Memory of your husband, daughters and grandchildren”, indicates the stone that had the grave of the second deceased.

“Both behaved socially as a couple and with the appearance of a marriage, also giving a close relationship between the defendant and the woman’s family, to the point of sharing a domicile and having publicly given the defendant, on the occasion of her death, the consideration of husband of the deceased ”, indicate the media of that country that indicates the court’s ruling.

With this second resolution, the deceased will have to return the money and property inherited from his first wife 25 years ago, although he still has an instance to appeal the ruling.

