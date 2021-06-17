He murders an old man so he can go to jail because he is not happy

The police of the city of Kufstein, in Austria, carried out the arrest of a man who confessed to murdering an old man because he wanted to go to jail, as he was not happy and he wanted to turn his life around.

According to the information provided by the authorities of this town, the detainee had been planning to end someone’s life for some time in order to enter prison. After committing the crime, he would go to turn himself in.

“For several weeks he planned to kill someone to be imprisoned because he was not happy with his life,” said the officers in charge of the arrest.

The murderer chose as a victim a 77-year-old man who lived in his locality but whom he did not know. He intercepted him in a wooded area of ​​the city, where he attacked him with a kitchen knife to death.

Everything seems to indicate that the victim had no family and lived alone, so his identification would practically be a complicated task. These characteristics were key for the man to choose him as his victim.

Finally, the murderer surrendered and explained that his terrible act was done in a “serene manner.” The drug and alcohol tests to which he was subjected were negative, so the version that he did because of his unhappiness regained strength.

Now, the attacker is in a detention center in Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol.

You are interested in:

Iranian film director is killed by his own parents for not having a partner

Father tried to kill his son because God would have asked him as a “sacrifice”