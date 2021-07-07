He murdered his ex-girlfriend in Texas and fled to Mexico; there they killed him



Eduardo Zamora.

Photo: Harlineng PD / Courtesy

Eduardo Zamora murdered his ex-girlfriend in Texas, wounded two officers and fled to Mexico trying to circumvent the law, but found death on the border.

The 27-year-old subject, responsible for the death of Destiny Pemelton and shooting two officers in Harlingen, Texas, was killed in Tamaulipas, Mexico, when he refused to surrender to authorities.

Last Friday, Zamora shot 28-year-old Pemelton at a gas station. Two officers who were in the area responded to the incident. One was loading fuel and another near a car wash when the shots were fired.

The Hispanic fled to Mexico in a black Audi. He barricaded himself in a house in Río Grande in the border state of Tamaulipas. There the State Police found him and confronted him.

Photo: Harlineng PD

Before being killed, the subject wounded two policemen. One is in critical condition.

Authorities in Texas have not given details of the motive for the murder of Pemelton, who worked as a nurse and was the mother of a child.

“In recent days we have worked to locate and bring Eduardo Zamora to justice for the murder of Destiny Pemelton and the aggravated attack of two men… this morning Mexican authorities reported that Zamora was killed in a confrontation with local police in Rio Bravo … we appreciate the collaboration of the officers “Harlingen Police said in a statement Sunday.

