He murdered his 5 children when he found out that his ex had a new partner

A couple of days ago, the German court sentenced a 28-year-old woman identified only as Christiane to life imprisonment, which has been designated of having drugged and murdered 5 of his 6 children, I all for revenge against his ex-partner.

Everything goes back to September 3, 2020. The woman would have given a toxic substance to her children, between 1 and 8 years old, during breakfast so that they would fall asleep; later, he prepared a bath for them where he promised they would play; however, he was strangling them one by one.

Then each child was wrapped in a towel and carried their bodies to their respective beds. Hours later, the mother would have thrown herself against a train in a station near her home and from that incident she was unharmed.

His eldest son would have gone to school early which saved him from dying at the hands of his mother.

Upon being arrested, Christiane told the officers that a masked man had forcibly entered her home and it was he who took the lives of her children; however, the investigations did not yield any evidence to support that this had occurred.

Finally it was learned that the woman, hours before, She texted her ex to tell him that she already knew she had a new partner and therefore her children would be where she would soon go.

