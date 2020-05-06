In the long history of the Mexican Baseball League that is close to reaching a CENTURY, only one player has been deserving of the appointments “Rookie of the Year” and “Return of the year” in his career, that player is a Lagunero, Fernando Rodríguez Rodríguez , popularly known as the “He Man”.





OF THE LEAGUE SERTOMA

Born in this city, “Fer”, as his close friends call him, grew up in an area relatively close to the stadium of the Revolution and since then, his destiny has been designed to shine in that diamond. Trained as a player in the Sertoma Children’s Baseball League, in the unfortunately forgotten stadium of the Torreón Jardín neighborhood he began to distribute his first bats and learned to receive the ball, playing as an outfielder, he also stood out in the box or even pitching, Fernando saves great memories of his childhood, always counting on the unconditional support of his parents to play a sport that he liked and amused him, so that over the years it would become his profession.

After hard work on the diamond and in the classrooms, Fernando and his parents made the decision to opt for professional baseball and thus began his path by signing with the Algodoneros del Unión Laguna who polished it in their branch teams, for in 1993, When Fernando was 19 years old, he debuted in the Mexican Baseball League. In that season of ’93, Fernando took 33 turns at bat, participating in 20 games and hitting 10 hits, the first of them was a double, also in that period he managed to shoot his first home run, against the Venezuelan Urbano Lugo; Based on his corpulence, Fernando was already beginning to be known with the nickname of He Man, in allusion to the popular cartoon character.





HIS GREAT YEAR

When the 1994 preseason arrived, there were great expectations of the Algodoneros in their young slugger, who began to give something to talk about, from the preseason that was held at the Torreón Sports Unit. Fernando earned his place in the team that was led by Gregorio Luque, as David Stockstill took a job opportunity in the organization of the Atlanta Braves and left the helm Guinda who had handled with great skill; in the Algodoneros there were players like Mauricio Zazueta, Rubén “El Profe” Ávila, Jorge Luis Valle, Juan de Dios Ruiz, Francisco Guerrero, Juan Luis Pérez, Víctor Márquez, Juan Manuel Palafox, Hilario Renteria, Fernando Figueroa and foreigners Johnny Monell, Tony Chance and the unforgettable closer Miguel Alicea.

“The He Man” Rodríguez went from being a promising player, to a reality, “macaneando” right and left to whatever pitcher was put in front of him, in addition to fulfilling his glove in the position assigned to him on defense. In the 1994 season, Fernando hit a .330 average, being the best Mexican in the Guinda team, he stood 460 times in the batting box and hit 152 hits in 131 games, hit 16 doublets, 2 triples and 9 home runs, to produce 77 runs, numbers that earned him the love of the fans from Lagunas and to be creditor of the recognition of the “Rookie of the Year” of the Mexican Baseball League, which recognized Lagunero as a position player and Elmer Dessens, of the Devils Reds of Mexico, as a pitcher.

With this award, Fernando joined other lagoons who had won the “Rookie of the Year” award, such as Guillermo “Memo” Garibay in 1941, Jesús “Chanquilón” Díaz in the Unión Laguna champion of 1942 and Leonardo “Leo” Rodríguez in 1949. All of them are today part of the “pleiad” of baseball in the Comarca Lagunera, a place where Rodríguez, who had the good fortune to debut in his home team and live great moments in that uniform, must also be considered.





IS CONSOLIDATED

Fernando Rodríguez’s career continued with the Unión Laguna Algodoneros, hitting above .300 average in three of the following four seasons, until he was traded to the Campeche Pirates in 1999, when the Guinda team had changed owners . “He Man” stayed with the Pirates until the 2004 campaign to briefly return to Unión Laguna, with whom he hit .331 and played the playoffs, but in 2005 he was sent to the Monclova Steelers and would return to his homeland the following year.

After struggling with health issues, the Lagunero slugger was signed by the Rieleros de Aguascalientes for the 2007 season, fulfilling in a more than satisfactory way, returning with those powerful hits that made the hydro-warm fans celebrate. Rodríguez finished that season with a .378 batting average, with 116 hits in 307 at-bats, hit 19 doublets and 11 homers to drive 58 runs, numbers that led him to be recognized as the “Return of the Year”, thus becoming the only player in the history of the LMB who has won in addition to that award, the “Rookie of the Year” award.

In 12 of the 19 seasons he played in the Mexican League, Rodríguez posted a batting average of over .300, hit 297 doubles and 140 home runs, with a magnificent .311 hitting average, for life.

He was considered among the pre-candidates to enter the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in his 2020 class, but his choice must wait, since other former players were chosen, however, with the merits of the lagoon player, the possibility of becoming “immortal”, still latent.

140

Home runs

Fernando Rodríguez connected in his

career in the Mexican Baseball League.

