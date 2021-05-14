He-Man: fans praise the first images and say that he is better than She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Tomatazos

Although remakes are not a new trend, in recent years this formula caused by the nostalgia of millions who want to see their favorite characters again, even for a moment, has spread. Bringing these stories back is not something that happens only in the cinema, there are more and more television titles that want to take advantage of this resource that rarely fails. Even if the final product is bad, loyal fans will be there to see it. Of course, appealing to nostalgia is not enough and it is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there are the fans who will give you a chance but will not forgive mediocre scripts. On the other side are those sensitive whose childhood seems at risk only for the creation of the remake and attack immediately thanks to their prejudices.

The public was used to expecting live action films of their favorite cartoons, but lately the popularity of animated series has been increasing, so many are trying to conquer these territories. We are in a very positive context for animation in which there is a great balance between history and style, whether for children or adults. It is not uncommon then that a service like Netflix is ​​among the first to offer new adventures of well-known characters.

Two years ago the news broke that Netflix was developing a new version of He-man and this week the first official images were finally released. Immediately, the followers filled their social networks to praise the result and compare it with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which before its premiere was harshly criticized for the physical change to the protagonist. In the case of He-man It seems that he has already conquered everyone.

Comparisons with She-Ra are unavoidable because both characters are part of the universe of Masters of the Universe. In the original story, the two are twin brothers and have shared adventures in movies and in their respective animated series from the eighties.

The art of the new He-Man looks amazing. I grew up loving the original He-Man and She-Ra. He had their toys. I even liked the first reboot of He-Man. However, I hate Netflix’s She-Ra’s massacred reboot. I hope that with Kevin Smith in charge this He-Man will be true to the original.

The new He-Man art looks great. I grew up loving the original He-Man & She-Ra. I had the toys from both lines. I even liked the first reboot of He-Man. However I hate the butchered @Netflix She-Ra reboot. I hope with Kevin Smith in charge this He-Man will be true to the original. – Heather (@angelwolfhh) May 13, 2021

He-Man, Teela Makeovers Revealed in First Look at Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ https://t.co/SerkjF0gH0 – Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2021

Heck, this looks like the 2002 He-Man! Too bad it’s on Netflix. I will have to pirate it before a Blu-ray / DVD release. If that happens.

HOLY SHIT THIS LOOKS LIKE 2002 HE-MAN! Too bad it’s on Netflix though. Gonna have to 🏴‍☠️☠️ it before a Blu-ray / DVD release … IF that ever happens. https://t.co/zT2l21l78y – Allie-RX – Return Of The Mack (🎶Ya Lied To May🎶) (@AllieRX) May 13, 2021

In Latin America, the debate on the style of animations also began:

Glad she didn’t have She-ra’s nefarious influence on character design, so good here. https://t.co/vuk6fPZ2nl – Denyel (@DenyelDD) May 13, 2021

Oops, the first pictures of He-man are out.

It looks re father. Hopefully it is good. She-ra for me, it was a total disappointment. – Aurea Freniere ✪ (@milosflaca) May 13, 2021

That is He-Man. That if he is the Master of the Universe.

Not that shit they did with She-Ra. https://t.co/ZrkqCyloTy – Nemo Nobody ﻥ (@daanelalejandro) May 13, 2021

How great He-Man looks …. it hurts that She-ra was not the same xd https://t.co/WaMR2MtahE – Leaf 🍃🍃 (@leafgirlpokemon) May 13, 2021

After the unfortunate version of She-ra I had no hope. But masters of universe’s looks great. See Orko! pic.twitter.com/E9eSqGKhq4 – Caramon the White (@Caramonelblanco) May 13, 2021

Uyyyyy and that your She-Ra series is well shit @Dreamworks https://t.co/yzKUmuReBZ – JonathanRiverismo (@JonathanGored) May 13, 2021

Of course, some of you recognize that the series appealed to different audiences and had a different goal:

It seems that “Masters of the Universe” already has its first controversy in its history because different users express their enthusiasm for the series but at the same time show their displeasure with the “She-Ra” series Let’s enjoy this moment, guys. Each series has its audience .. pic.twitter.com/uQpKRWGl3I – Animations Park (@ParkAnimations) May 13, 2021

You have to remember that although She-Ra it was judged harshly long before its premiere, the final result was positive. The series had 5 seasons and more than 50 episodes. In addition to the good qualification of the specialized critic, the animation obtained important nominations to the Emmy. In the same way, he obtained the appreciation of the public for the development of his story, especially the relationship between the protagonist and Catra, whose character and evolution many compared with Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Beyond the design there must be a well-done script and a well-structured story, so you cannot ask for less from the new version of He-man which still does not have a clear release date, but which is expected to be one of the surprises of 2021.

