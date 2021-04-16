he made it very clear

A moment from Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

This Sunday at 9:20 p.m. the second part of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé is broadcast on laSexta, in which they fully address the singer’s openly denialist stance.

Bosé affirmed in that first installment that he does not believe in the coronavirus: “It is not possession of the truth, it is the truth. I am a denier. It is a posture that I carry with my head held high ”.

This Friday, the journalist has been live on Al Rojo Vivo to give some keys for the next program. Antonio García Ferreras has asked him if Miguel Bosé has contacted him after the broadcast of the first chapter.

“Miguel throughout the program last week was sending me messages and at the end he also sent me a voice message”, explained Jordi Évole.

The Catalan presenter has said that Miguel Bosé told him that he was “very happy” with how the program had come out and with what he had explained: “He felt very represented by the edition that we had done and that we had not manipulated any of his messages and I was happy ”.

Évole explained that he told him “I don’t know if you’re going to be so happy with the second one” and Bosé replied that “well, what we did is done and forwards”. “And nothing, we’ll see what happens this Sunday,” he concluded.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.