He loves Blue more; Orbelín Pineda resists

Tigres, who usually builds his teams at the point of tickets, made an offer for Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul midfielder, which was rejected.

Days after winning the long-awaited title with the Machine, Orbelín Pineda received a formal proposal from the Tigres, but in frank honesty, he assured that he preferred to stay with his current team.

This was detailed by the sports director of the Tigres, Antonio Sancho, in an interview for W Deportes, in which he explained that due to Pineda’s good age (25 years old), his performance in recent tournaments and his image as a national team, was a player desired by the Tigers, however, they received a denial.

Orbelín Pineda? Of course he is an interesting player and we had seen him, but he had a contract and he told us that he was comfortable at Cruz Azul ”, commented Sancho.

In the midst of this refusal, there may be a more coherent explanation why Pineda has refused to go to the Tigres, a team that always offers good contracts with unbeatable financial remuneration.

And it is that Orbelín intends to play in Europe so there would already be interest from Celta de Vigo of the Spanish League to take him in a short term.

Pineda has a six-month contract with Cruz Azul and has not renewed when other important players such as Pablo Aguilar and Jesús Corona have already signed their signature to continue at least one more year.

Orbelín, on the other hand, has extended the talks with Cruz Azul that if he did not renew it this summer, he would have to let him leave their ranks in December with no money involved, so it would also be a good business for them, to transfer him now that he is Quoted and with a good resume.

