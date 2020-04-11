Beautiful Colombia once demonstrates why it remains one of the best

April 10, 2020

Shakira is a beautiful Colombian who has stood out among the other artists for her simple and eloquent way of being. There is no doubt that she is one of the humblest singers today.

Today Shakira is considered one of the most important and popular exponents of Latin America since at 43 years of age she is still a trend in the public arena.

Recently, we have observed on a Shakira Instagram fanpage, a video in which you can see how the Colombian dances with her characteristic style in the middle of the public thoroughfare.

It is important to mention that the singer in the video wears a fairly simple outfit, however she looks really beautiful. Shaki looks great!

Among the many comments on audiovisual material we highlight the following: “Linda my Shakira these days my daughter is dancing these songs all the time”

.