He lost his boxing license for posting a video in which he apparently promoted domestic violence

(CNN) – British boxer Billy Joe Saunders had his license suspended after posting a video on social media apparently promoting domestic violence.

In the video, the super middleweight world champion shows how men could hit their partners if “your wife is nagging you” during the quarantine for the new coronavirus.

Saunders, 30, used a punching bag to show how to punch a woman on the chin. The video has been removed, but the British Boxing Council (BBBofC) punished the fighter.

“After considering the comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media, we have suspended his boxing license pending a hearing under Council regulation for misconduct, at a time and place to be confirmed as soon as possible,” he said. the BBBofC in a statement.

Saunders’s apology and death threats

Saunders apologized for the video by posting on Twitter that he “would never tolerate domestic violence” and revealed that he has received death threats.

“I get a lot of hate mail wishing me death, that of my family and my children,” he told Talksport on Monday.

“I don’t have another half, but I have a daughter and if someone did that to my daughter, it would hurt them a lot.”

Saunders’ promoter Eddie Hearn said he was horrified by the video.

“It was such an idiot, it was very frustrating because I know Billy well. It’s one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders. Young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You can not do it, it is unacceptable, “said Hearn in dialogue with Talksport on Monday.

Saunders is undefeated in 29 fights, and was a world champion in the middleweight division before moving on to super middleweight. He came close to fighting Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in May, before the spread of the coronavirus disrupted talks between the two parties.

After deleting his Twitter account, the British boxer said he would donate $ 30,000 to charities that fight domestic violence.

I didn’t want anyone to get mad about it. There are people dying all over the world with coronavirus and I was just trying to calm it down a bit. Clearly I have not, my sense of humor is not to everyone’s liking. Added.

